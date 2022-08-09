IKEA’s New Online Marketplace Lets You Shop Second-Hand Furniture From Home

IKEA is a go-to store for many when it comes to decking out their homes. While some assembly is required, the items are reasonably priced, and the place also has great meatballs. However, with the cost of living rising rapidly in these times, it’s getting harder to justify an IKEA run. That’s where the Swedish store’s As-Is online marketplace comes in.

PSA: IKEA has an online marketplace

For some time now, IKEA has offered a buy-back service that allows you to return your used furniture items to the store for some cash.

Now IKEA is expanding its second-hand offerings with an online marketplace that stocks discontinued, used and ex-showroom items. IKEA claims that while items may be slightly used they are all thoroughly inspected to ensure functionality and safety.

Prices range from 20-75% off the original product’s price.

How to order from IKEA’s As-Is marketplace

Essentially, how it works is that you can either log in or create an IKEA account (it’s free).

From there, you can visit the As-Is online marketplace and browse for your items of choice. You can read comments and view photos of the product under the “defects tab”.

If you’re happy, you can click reserve, and IKEA will hold the item for you for 48 hours. You’ll have until closing time at your chosen store to collect.

So to clarify, yes, this requires store pick-up; no online delivery is available for As-Is items.

When you arrive to collect your product, you’ll find the As-Is section near the checkouts – so you’ll need to blitz through the IKEA maze if you’re not planning to buy anything else.

You’ll also have the chance to assess the product before paying for it, and if you change your mind, you’ll have 365 days to return it according to IKEA’s return policy. Not to mention, most of the time, these items will be assembled already, so that’s a win for you!

All in all, IKEA’s buy-back and As-Is services provide pretty easy ways to ditch some old furniture and put your cash towards new second-hand items that won’t break the bank.