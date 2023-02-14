Normal and Unyoked Want Couples to Learn How to Come Together

This Valentine’s Day, Aussie start-ups Unyoked and Normal have announced the launch of a new curated course on intimacy and connection, set in the privacy of a secluded wilderness location. Basically, it’s the makings of a perfect couple’s retreat.

Come Together combines the offerings of these two start-ups; sexual wellness and remote escapes in nature. Per a statement on the launch of the new course, Normal and Unyoked shared that the Come Together “explores how slowing down and being closer to nature can help couples work through issues around connection, intimacy, communication and stress to ultimately have better and more rewarding sex”.

So, what’s it all about? Let’s get a little closer…

As of February 14, Certified Sex and Relationships Practitioner, Georgia Grace will be releasing weekly episodes for Come Together (which you can find here) in February. The sessions in the course will be centred on “sticky subjects like managing expectations, reframing desire and spontaneity and the link between stress and sex, alongside extra downloadable activities for couples and singles to work through at their leisure or preferably, in the great outdoors”.

Each episode has been filmed within an Unyoked cabin, to help bring couples a sense of calm in nature, and while you don’t need to take this course while away in a remote cabin yourself – that’s certainly an option if you so choose.

The first episode is live now, and it’s titled ‘desire & libido’ – something that loads of couples have dealt with, especially since the start of the pandemic.

Cam Grant, Unyoked co-founder said of the new partnership, “Modern life has us all running 100 miles an hour and thinking we need to juggle a million priorities at once, often at the expense of our relationships as we’re ‘too busy’ to focus on what’s actually important to us.”

“We created Unyoked to fix that, to bring us closer to nature and to each other, so we couldn’t be more stoked to be joining forces with Normal to help more people do just that – and have a bit of fun along the way”.

Lucy Wark, Founder of Normal, added to this, sharing:

“Many of us grow up with the assumption that if we care deeply for our partners, communication and connection should feel effortless, and we should always want to jump into bed with them. “We know from the research that the opposite is true; it’s really common to experience issues around everything from low libido to avoiding big couple conversations. That’s why we wanted to give everyone the chance to learn from a professional and get back in touch with their partners. We know that changing your environment (and especially time spent in nature) is an incredibly powerful tool, and Unyoked was the perfect partner to bring this course to life. Also, we wanted to make a bunch of outdoor sex jokes.”

Those who sign up for the Come Together course in February will go into the running to win one of 10 curated intimacy packs from Unyoked and Normal valued at $500 each, including a Frankie sex toy to get the mood going.

Come Together follows Normal’s release of the annual Big Sex Survey and its online Guide to Modern Sex.