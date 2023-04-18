Real Life Reviews: I Get the Tiny Cabin Thing Now

A few months back, Aussie start-ups Unyoked and Normal announced they were joining forces to offer folks a couples’ course on intimacy and connection, set in secluded cabins scattered across Australia. The program, titled Come Together, acts as a kind of couple’s retreat – asking partners to step away from the noise of everyday life and really connect.

I was offered an opportunity to try the course out by taking a short break in an Unyoked cabin set in Rylstone, NSW (the traditional land of the Wiradjuri People). What I found was that two nights in a remote location can really teach you a lot about yourself, let alone your relationship.

For this Real Life Review, I’ll take you through my Come Together experience and all the key takeaways from it.

Real Life Reviews: Unyoked x Normal cabin stay

Firstly, let’s take a peek at what was included in the Come Together cabin stay.

A two-night booking at Unyoked tiny cabin Nikita

Access to Normal’s free Come Together course

The slowing down of time

Normal’s Come Together course is made up of three episodes (‘Desire and Libido’, ‘Stress and Relationships’ and ‘Communication’) which are hosted by sex educator Georgia Grace. It is also supported by extras like guided meditations and journal entries to read.

What was good?

I mean. A secluded weekend set in a carefully-selected natural setting designed for maximum relaxation offers a lot of good. But let me highlight a few of the best features of the whole experience.

As I’ve mentioned, the location of the tiny Unyoked cabin was beautiful. We were situated in front of a large lake surrounded by trees that were home to a bunch of different kinds of birds. We even spotted kangaroos hanging out nearby.

But also, the cabin itself was really well designed. It was tiny, obviously, but the layout was clever, and we never felt cramped or uncomfortable. In fact, the bed was kind of large – considering where we were – more than enough room for two, and it was ridiculously comfy. Like, I still think about this bed weeks later. It’s clear that every detail in these cabins has been well thought through.

On arrival, we found an In-Field Guide booklet that walked us through pretty much every question we could have had about our cabin stay. Think safety tips, advice on settling into the quiet, and pages for doodling. It even included some things we hadn’t thought of – like how to find the perfect stick. Which, y’know, is worth learning about, sure.

Admittedly it took me a minute to adjust to the concept of spending a weekend doing nothing. My brain went into classic Virgo mode, trying to plan when we’d start the Normal course, when we’d maybe go for a walk and so on. But surprisingly, it didn’t take all that long for me to let that go.

Pretty quickly, I found myself loosening my grip on the idea of what I ‘should’ be doing and just enjoyed where I was. Unyoked has a whole heap of insights into the benefits of spending time in nature, but for me, the highlights of it were spending the weekend sleeping really well, playing (losing) board games, cooking for one another and sipping on coffee (everything tasted better!), listening to music, dancing and chatting.

Listening to Normal’s Come Together course also offered an opportunity to reflect on certain ideas, like love languages and communication styles. For me, though, I enjoyed the meditations most. Taking the time to be mindful and tune into my body while surrounded by the sounds of nature really does have a kind of restorative quality to it.

What was not so good?

As I touched on earlier, a weekend of quality time in a tiny cabin in front of a lake is pretty difficult to fault. There were a couple of small things that came up along the way, but truly, they’re more a reflection of my city-gal brain rather than criticisms of the Come Together cabin stay itself.

The biggest (and most embarrassing thing) is once I clocked that there was a snake bite kit in the cabin, along with a guide on what to do if you’re bitten, I absolutely went into panic mode about snakes. So much so that I actually couldn’t bring myself to go on a walk – I never found the cabin’s hidden hammock as a result.

Yes, there is a dedicated path to stroll along and the instructions state you should simply avoid going off said path, but once the thought entered my brain, it did not leave. Also, I saw something slither in the grass near me when walking and I literally bolted back to the cabin. My partner thinks it was a lizard. Yes, I am a big scaredy cat.

We both also struggled a little with using a compost toilet. Again, it really isn’t a problem. But we both felt weirded out every time we used it.

City people things, I know. I’m sorry. The only reason I mention them is if you are also used to on-grid life, it’s worth knowing these little details in advance, I think. They’re certainly no reason not to sign up for the experience, though.

Unyoked x Normal cabin stay: The verdict

Snake/lizard panic aside, this weekend stay combined a peaceful natural setting with a cosy, well-designed tiny cabin and a series of thoughtful guided episodes about relationships and intimacy.

It was an incredible opportunity to take a break, and it taught me that a little bit of quiet can be pretty powerful. Whether you’re considering doing this with a partner or not, it promises a chance to really unwind and have a deep old think about you and your relationships.

Read more about the Normal Come Together course here, and check out Unyoked cabin options here.