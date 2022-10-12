Prime Video Has a Bunch of New Australian Movies and Shows Coming in 2023

If there’s one thing we love here at Lifehacker (apart from potatoes) it’s new movies and TV shows. If there’s one thing that’s better than that it’s Australian content and Prime Video Australia just announced a whole bunch of originals.

It’s taken a hot minute, but the big streamers are finally going all in on Aussie content. Disney+ revealed its Aussie original slate earlier this year and Netflix has already broken the internet with its Heartbreak High. Now it’s Prime Video’s turn and at its local showcase, the streaming service unveiled a bunch of new Australian originals that are coming our way in 2023.

Let’s go through them.

All the Australian originals heading to Prime Video in 2023

The Test – Season 2

Prime Video Australia’s biggest sports documentary is unsurprisingly getting a second season. The Test gives an inside look at Australia’s men’s cricket team with season 2 focusing on new captain, Pat Cummings, in the wake of Tim Paine’s resignation. The season will have four episodes.

Dance Life

Dance Moms but make it Australian? The new five-part docuseries Dance Life is an inside look at the Aussie dance institution Brent Street. The series follows students as they attempt to impress agents at “Agent Week” and get a lead role in the final dance graduation at the end of the year.

The Defenders

The Defenders (no, not those ones) is a new feature documentary about Bahraini footballer turned political refugee, Hakeem al-Araibi, who was arrested on his honeymoon in Thailand based on an invalid warrant. The movie explores the true story of a group of ordinary people who battled against the odds to help rescue the player.

Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles

Anyone born in the 90s or later is sure to have grown up with Australia’s iconic kid’s band The Wiggles. They’re basically The Beatles of our childhoods.

Now they’re being recognised as such with a new documentary, Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles which looks at the thirty-year phenomenon of the band with behind-the-scenes footage that has never been seen.

Hugh Van Cuylenburg G.E.M

A 90-minute special featuring author Hugh Van Cuylenburg will use engaging storytelling and simple tips to give audiences the chance to learn positive mental health strategies and become happier and more resilient people.

Stand-Up Specials

Prime Video has also commissioned a new batch of Australian stand-up specials with hilarious comedians including Dave Hughes, Tommy Little, Lizzy Hoo, Joel Creasey and Rhys Nicholson.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Prime Video has pulled some massive talent for its adaptation of Holly Ringland’s novel The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell and Alycia Debnam-Carey are all attached to the seven-part series which tells the story of Alice Hart, who loses her parents in a mysterious fire and unravels her family’s secrets after she is sent to live with her grandmother.

Class of ’07

Building out its drama department of Australian originals, Prime Video is deep at work on Class of ’07, a high-concept comedy apocalypse series featuring an all-female cast. The series follows a group of women at their 10-year high school reunion who must survive at their old campus after a tidal wave hits. This was everyone’s high school reunion experience, right?

Deadloch

From executive producers Kate McLennan and Kate McCartney, Deadloch is described as a noir comedy series about a sleepy seaside town that is left reeling after a local man turns up dead on the beach.

That’s all that Prime Video Australia has on the originals slate for now, but judging by that it’s going to be a packed year.

If you’re looking for other things to watch on the platform check out our list of the best Prime Video shows.