Personalised Coolers Are the Adorable Picnic Accessory You Didn’t Know You Needed

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your Aussie summer has involved nothing but boat parties, beach days and backyard BBQs with your friends this year, we can only assume you know the pain associated with trying to keep your slabs of beer and wine cold in the face of a 30 degree day.

If flashbacks of splitting those cursed ice bags on the way to your car, or the thought of not being able to find an esky big enough to store all your goods are making their way to mind right now, we’re happy to announce that Aussie cooler brand Beysis don’t want you to have to suffer in silence any longer.

Straying from its usual beat — drink bottles, eco-friendly tumblers, perfume, candles and more — the brand has just dropped its latest and greatest: an epic cooler made for Aussies, by Aussies.

Personalised Cooler 20L, $219

With a stylish exterior that comes in three limited-edition colours – blush pink, navy and sage — and a minimalist finish that includes the option to personalise your icebox with initials, names or custom text for no extra charge, this esky is a level (or three) up from that tattered BCF number you bought eight years ago.

Now for those who don’t care about aesthetics and want to talk quality, don’t let its good looks deceive you. This esky boasts a durable metal casing and double insulation meaning your drinks will stay ice-cold for up to 12 hours. It also comes in a handy 13L or 20L size, with the latter being able to fit six bottles of wine or a whole slab of cans inside. How’s that for convenience?!

You’ll be happy to know that once the drinks start flowing, you won’t have to worry about hunting down a bottle opener either because there’s one built right in. The legends over at Beysis really thought of everything, hey?

Interested in scoring one for yourself? Check out the brand’s full range of coolers here. To celebrate the launch of these babies, Beysis is also offering the first 100 customers a free 1L water bottle valued at $58.90 with every ice box, so do with that information what you will.

Happy shopping!