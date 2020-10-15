What To Expect From Stan’s Very Aussie Christmas Movie

Unbelievably, Christmas is right around the corner and for many people that means a tradition of watching cheesy Christmas movies is imminent. The good news for Aussies this year is that Stan is bringing out an original Christmas film and it’s set right here in Australia.

That’s right, it’s not just Netflix bringing the Christmas cheer this year. Stan’s new movie is a comedy titled A Sunburnt Christmas and stars Daniel Henshall (Snowtown, Bloom) and Sullivan Stapleton (Animal Kingdom, Ride Like A Girl) in the lead roles. Christiaan Van Vuuren (Bondi Hipsters, The Other Guy) is directing the film which is in production in South Australia right now.

The synopsis teases this:

Not your typical cliché Christmas movie, A Sunburnt Christmas is a wild, hilarious and heartfelt story about a single mum and her kids doing it tough on their outback farm until a runaway criminal dressed as Santa Claus crashes into their property and their lives.

I can’t even think of the last time Australia had a Christmas movie. Google tells me it was the Bush Christmas remake in 1983, so an Aussie Christmas flick is long overdue.

A Sunburnt Christmas is potentially the film that rescues Aussies from having to watch another winter wonderland-themed Christmas story, which is false advertising in Australia because in reality we’re all glued to our air conditioners with slices of pavlova. If the first stills from the film are anything to go by it seems A Sunburnt Christmas will be everything Aussies have been waiting for. There’s a farm, a hills hoist, and a sheep who looks very festive, not to mention it’s an outback summer.

Who knows what other holiday traditions will be thrown into Stan’s new film, but hopefully it will bring out everything Aussies love about Christmas in one big festive package. The press release for A Sunburnt Christmas describes it as “the must-watch film this Christmas that will bring the family together to laugh, cry and cheer for the triumph of ordinary battlers who might just get their Christmas miracle,” which sounds like it could be a winner.

No specific release date has been announced for A Sunburnt Christmas but it will be on Stan in time for Christmas Day. Until then, Stan has an cheery line up of Christmas movies and episodes to choose from, including holiday favourites like Love Actually, Elf, and many Hallmark Christmas movies.