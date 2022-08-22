Qantas Is Offering Perks as an Apology for Recent Travel Mayhem

Australian airports have been pretty hectic as of late with the impact of COVID-19 resulting in staff shortages, cancelled flights and long check-in lines. In an apology to customers, Qantas is issuing a number of perks for regular flyers and implementing initiatives to mitigate the problems that are impacting customers.

“Over the past few months, too many of you have had flights delayed, flights cancelled and bags misplaced. There are good reasons why, but when it comes to what you expect from Qantas, it’s not good enough. On behalf of the national carrier, I want to apologise and assure you that we’re working hard to get back to our best,” Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said to customers in an email.

So what are they doing to make up for it?

Qantas announced a number of perks would be offered to frequent flyers to help cushion the blow of recent travel issues.

This is what’s on offer for Qantas Frequent Flyer members:

Status extensions : 12-month status extensions for Silver members and above to continue their tiered status for another year.

: 12-month status extensions for Silver members and above to continue their tiered status for another year. $50 Flight discount: $50 off flight promo code for Qantas Frequent Flyer members (based in Australia and New Zealand) to redeem towards a return Qantas flight.

$50 off flight promo code for Qantas Frequent Flyer members (based in Australia and New Zealand) to redeem towards a return Qantas flight. Classic reward availability extension: Extending the announced commitment of up to 50% more reward seat availiblity on Qantas routes until June 2023.

Extending the announced commitment of up to 50% more reward seat availiblity on Qantas routes until June 2023. Lounge invitations: Additional Qantas lounge invites for members to use or offer to a Frequent Flyer friend. Gold members will receive an invite to a Domestic Business Lounge while Silver members will receive an invite to the Qantas Club or International Business Lounge.

Additional Qantas lounge invites for members to use or offer to a Frequent Flyer friend. Gold members will receive an invite to a Domestic Business Lounge while Silver members will receive an invite to the Qantas Club or International Business Lounge. Qantas Points: A gift of a lump sum of Qantas points (amount TBD) for Platinum and Platinum One members.

Qantas said these incentives would arrive in Qantas Frequent Flyer members’ emails as soon as today.

That’s nice and all, but what’s happening to curb the actual impact of COVID-19 at airports?

The airline claims it has hired 1,500 new people since April (with more to come), invested millions in new technology at airports to help streamline the travel experience, and adjusted flight schedules accordingly.

Hopefully, this makes travelling a bit less daunting when it comes time for your next holiday. If you need some ideas for what to put those flight vouchers towards here are some local travel spots we recommend.