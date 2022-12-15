The Top Cities and Experiences Travellers Enjoyed in 2022, According to Tripadvisor

For the first time in a long time, travel was a real possibility for many of us in 2022. And if you weren’t travelling, you were probably planning a trip instead, at least that’s what Tripadvisor’s 2022 Year in Review tells us.

According to data from the travel guidance platform, nearly 6.5 million new trips were created on Tripadvisor this past year. So what was popular amongst prospective travellers? Let’s find out.

Tripadvisor’s 2022 Year in Review

Here are some of the most interesting insights from Tripadvisor’s year in review, that may inspire your next adventure.

Tripadvisor’s most popular search terms this year were ‘beach’, ‘resort’ and ‘spa’. Clearly, we’re all envious of that White Lotus life.

Travellers were also adventurous on the platform in 2022 with 1,636 shark-diving experiences booked, 16,653 ziplining tours booked and 47,015 ghost and vampire tour tickets sold. Smaller and more intimate experiences like reindeer sleigh rides in Finland and private tours of the Giza Pyramids also received a bump in popularity

In terms of cities that everyone was interested in, Bangkok (Thailand) got 11 million searches, London (England) received 43 million searches and Las Vegas (USA) had 20 million looks.

New York City’s Empire State Building also won the Travelers’ Choice award for best of the best attractions in the US.

In terms of Tripadvisor users, the community reached over a billion contributions in 2022 and over 18 million new photos were posted.

Data was sourced from a Tripadvisor consumer sentiment survey, which collated 2,700 responses from across six countries (including the U.S., UK, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Australia), as well as site behavioural data from first-party traffic on the website between January and November.

If reading this has given you the itch to book a trip, head on over to Tripadvisor for more inspiration.

