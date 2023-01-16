Which Countries Can You Access Visa-Free With an Australian Passport?

With the travel industry officially back in motion, it’s time to dust off those passports (or renew them if you haven’t already) and start looking to the skies for your next adventure. But just how valuable is that passport of yours? The Henley Passport Index has released its 2023 rankings and it turns out the Australian passport is a pretty hot ticket.

The Henley Passport Index ranks global passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a prior visa. This is usually determined based on the political agreements between countries.

Which destinations are visa-free for Australian passport holders?

Australia has ranked highly on the list this year, taking 8th place on the Henley Passport Index with access to 185 different destinations visa-free.

So which destinations can you travel to visa-free with an Australian passport? You can see the full list here, or we’ve gathered them for you below.

Oceania

Cook Islands

Fiji

French Polynesia

Guam

Kiribati

Micronesia

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niue

Northern Mariana Islands

Vanuatu

Middle East

Armenia

Iraq

Israel

Oman

Palestinian Territory

Qatar

United Arab Emirates

Europe

Albania

Andorra

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Vatican City

Caribbean

Anguilla

Antigua Barbuda

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

Bonaire; St Eustatius and Saba

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

French West Indies

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Maarten

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Turks and Caicos Islands

Asia

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Macao

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

Uzbekistan

Americas

Argentina

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia

Brazil

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

El Salvador

Falkland Islands

French Guiana

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

Africa

Botswana

eSwatini

Lesotho

Mauritius

Mayotte

Morocco

Namibia

Reunion

Senegal

South Africa

The Gambia

Tunisia

Some of the destinations Australians are able to travel to do require a visa on arrival or an eTA (electronic travel authorisation), but for a small fee and a quick sign-up process, these are pretty easy to access.

Countries that require a visa on arrival:

Marshall Islands

Palau Islands

Papua New Guinea

Samoa

Soloman Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

Bahrain

Iran

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

Trinidad and Tobago

Bangladesh

Brunei

Cambodia

Laos

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Tajikstan

Timor-Leste

Paraguay

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Egypt

Ethiopia

Gabon

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar

Malawi

Mauritania

Mozambique

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

St. Helena

Tanzania

Togo

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Requires an eTA (electronic travel authorisation):

American Samoa

Puerto Rico

US Virgin Islands

Pakistan

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Canada

United States

As it turns out, the Australian passport really is pretty powerful. However, the choice remains, where do you travel next?