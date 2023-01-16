Which Countries Can You Access Visa-Free With an Australian Passport?

With the travel industry officially back in motion, it’s time to dust off those passports (or renew them if you haven’t already) and start looking to the skies for your next adventure. But just how valuable is that passport of yours? The Henley Passport Index has released its 2023 rankings and it turns out the Australian passport is a pretty hot ticket.
The Henley Passport Index ranks global passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a prior visa. This is usually determined based on the political agreements between countries.
Which destinations are visa-free for Australian passport holders?
Australia has ranked highly on the list this year, taking 8th place on the Henley Passport Index with access to 185 different destinations visa-free.
So which destinations can you travel to visa-free with an Australian passport? You can see the full list here, or we’ve gathered them for you below.
Oceania
- Cook Islands
- Fiji
- French Polynesia
- Guam
- Kiribati
- Micronesia
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Niue
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Vanuatu
Middle East
- Armenia
- Iraq
- Israel
- Oman
- Palestinian Territory
- Qatar
- United Arab Emirates
Europe
- Albania
- Andorra
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Greenland
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- Vatican City
Caribbean
- Anguilla
- Antigua Barbuda
- Aruba
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Bonaire; St Eustatius and Saba
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Curacao
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- French West Indies
- Grenada
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Montserrat
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Maarten
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Turks and Caicos Islands
Asia
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Macao
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Uzbekistan
Americas
- Argentina
- Belize
- Bermuda
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Falkland Islands
- French Guiana
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Honduras
- Mexico
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Peru
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
Africa
- Botswana
- eSwatini
- Lesotho
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Morocco
- Namibia
- Reunion
- Senegal
- South Africa
- The Gambia
- Tunisia
Some of the destinations Australians are able to travel to do require a visa on arrival or an eTA (electronic travel authorisation), but for a small fee and a quick sign-up process, these are pretty easy to access.
Countries that require a visa on arrival:
- Marshall Islands
- Palau Islands
- Papua New Guinea
- Samoa
- Soloman Islands
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- Bahrain
- Iran
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- Saudi Arabia
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Bangladesh
- Brunei
- Cambodia
- Laos
- Maldives
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- Tajikstan
- Timor-Leste
- Paraguay
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cape Verde Islands
- Comoro Islands
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Guinea-Bissau
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mauritania
- Mozambique
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- St. Helena
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Requires an eTA (electronic travel authorisation):
- American Samoa
- Puerto Rico
- US Virgin Islands
- Pakistan
- South Korea
- Sri Lanka
- Canada
- United States
As it turns out, the Australian passport really is pretty powerful. However, the choice remains, where do you travel next?
