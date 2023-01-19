Love, Set, Match: The Upside’s ’70s Inspired Tennis Outfits Will Have You Ready for the Aus Open

Friends, here in Australia January is known as the month of tennis — especially if you live in Melbourne, where the Australian Open takes place. Just about every man and his dog is either attending the AO or watching it on TV. We can’t get enough of the stuff, so much so that local fashion goes into overdrive, and you’ll suddenly start seeing ’70s-style tennis ‘fits at the gym. Speaking of which, global athleisure brand THE UPSIDE has created a limited edition Tennis Club collection that’s perfect for just that.

The ‘Tennis Club’ capsule is serving up the ‘tenniscore’ fashion trend via a range of skirts, dresses, crop tops, sweaters, shorts and tennis shoes (Volleys) in a classic trio of red, white and navy fabrics. The entire capsule is reminiscent of the golden era (the ’70s) with nostalgic nuances and silhouettes — think V-necks, collars, pleats and crochet.

Aside from being very on-trend, the collection is also super functional, with moisture-wicking performance pieces that are made from cotton pique and 4-way stretch peached fabrics, so you can sport them on and off the court.

Prices start at $49.95 for pieces like socks and visors and go up to around $299.99 for the statement crochet dress. The highlight, for those of us who remember the classic tennis shoe, is the reimagining of Volleys (an Australian icon in its own right) in low and high-cut versions.

Of course, the limited edition collection is first come, first serve, so you might wanna hop it to.

You can check out our picks from the collection below.

Scroll to check out The Upside’s Tennis Club range

It wouldn’t be a Tennis Club collection without a range of skirts, shorts, skorts and sweaters.

Love Charlie Skirt, $169.99, and the Love Rory Bra, $99.99

Love Valentina Short, $139.99

Palmer Louie Sweater, $169.99

Then you’ve got the classic tennis dress with flouncy pleats and flattering necklines.

Matchpoint Gracie Mini Dress, $199.99

Love Fay Dress, $199.99

Palmer Elsa Mini Dress, $299.99

And finally, the Volleys.

Volley Up Heritage High, $89.99

Volley Up Heritage Low, $79.99

These are just a few of our favourite pieces from The Upside’s new Tennis Club range. You can check out the entire collection right here.