When Is the 2024 Australian Open and Who Will Be Playing?

Does anyone else feel like the 2023 Aus Open was just a few minutes ago? Because we sure do. But somehow, the 2024 Australian Open is now here.

The major sporting event is back for another year, so if you’re keen to catch all the action, here’s what you need to know.

Australian Open schedule: When is the comp running?

Australian open prize money schedule.

The 2023 Australian Open is running from January 14 through to January 28, 2024.

Qualifying matches kicked off on January 8, and the full schedule rolled out following that.

When are the biggest games in the Aus Open?

The semi-finals are slated for January 24 and 26

The finals are slated for January 26 and 28

Where can I watch Australian Open matches?

Channel Nine is your go-to venue for live Australian Open match broadcasting, so this is where we’ll see matches once again in 2024. If you’re keen to stream the games elsewhere, Stan Sport also has access to the 2024 event.

And if you’re lucky enough to be in Melbourne, tickets to matches are available for purchase now, too.

Who is playing in the Australian Open 2024?

You can find a full line-up of the sporting stars taking to the courts for the Australian Open this year here.

World number ones Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are leading the pack this year, and they’re joined by named likes Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev and Angelique Kerber.

Rafael Nadal, however, has withdrawn from the competition this year due to an injury sustained at the Brisbane International.

What kind of prize money does the event see?

One element of the Australian Open that gets a lot of interest is the prize money. Because, well… it’s a hell of a lot of cash. In 2024, the prize pool has been increased again to a total of $86.5 million.

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes to be received in the 2024 tournament:

First-round qualifiers – $31,250, up 20 per cent

$31,250, up 20 per cent First-round doubles teams – $36,000, up 16 per cent

$36,000, up 16 per cent First-round main draw singles players – $120,000, up 13 per cent

Players reaching the second round – $180,000, up 13 per cent

Semifinalists will earn $990,000, up 7 per cent

Singles champions will take home $3.15 million

