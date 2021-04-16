The Vege Chips Flavours From Your Childhood, Ranked For 2021 Tastebud

If you’re a ’90s kid, chances are you are familiar with Vege Chips. They were a particularly popular little lunch snack because of their killer range of flavours and their whole vegan-friendly, preservative-free spiel.

While they’re hardly a handful of chopped vegetables, they’re free of a lot of nasties so you can see how a lot of kids ended up with a packet in their hands at school. I was absolutely one of those kids, so when I was offered a chance to re-experience my primary school days by ranking every Vege Chip flavour, my inner 12-year-old jumped at the chance.

Here’s where I landed:

1. Sea Salt and Vinegar

Honestly, I thought Natural was going to take this out for me easily. But when I popped the first Sea Salt and Vinegar chip in my mouth I was done for. This is one of the most moreish things I’ve ever eaten.

I don’t know if it’s the shallot leaf mixed in with salt and vinegar flavours, or if it’s the consistency of chips? Maybe it’s the cassava? I really can’t say. But I could smash a packet of this stuff in one sitting.

2. Natural

If you want to take a bite of something that will transport you to the primary school playground, this is the packet to pick up. These guys taste like nostalgia to me.

But beyond that, they’re also damn delicious. They don’t taste oily or salty or too overpowering in any way. They’re an all-around good time.

3. Sour Cream and Chives – Rice Crackers

These are similar to the natural flavour but have an added creaminess to them (even though they’re dairy-free). The rice crackers melt in your mouth, but I couldn’t eat more than a handful, however. They started to feel heavy after a while.

4. BBQ

Full disclosure, I’m not a huge fan of BBQ flavoured chips. They’re usually a little rich for me. I did like the Vege Chip take a little more than I usually do – it was more subtle – but it’s not something I would reach for again.

5. Purple Sweet Potato Rosemary and Garlic

These chips feel fancy. And the idea of noshing on dried sweet potato sounds less junk-like than a regular packet of chips. I like the rosemary flavour a lot but it was a little salty for me.

All in all, I’d say these chips are just as exciting to me as they were when I was a kid on the playground. So, please get those Sea Salt and Vinegar crisps away from me before I devour the whole packet.