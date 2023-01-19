Every New Netflix Movie You Should Add to Your List in 2023

Netflix has revealed its slate of upcoming original films for 2023 and it’s safe to say all Friday night plans forever are cancelled. Between a new Chicken Run, a sci-fi epic from Zack Snyder and new comedies from Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, we’re spoiled for choice on Netflix this year.
Here are the new movies coming to Netflix in 2023.
(All synopses provided by Netflix.)
Every New Film on Netflix in 2023
New Netflix Action movies
Rebel Moon
When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand.
Release date: December 22
Director: Zack Snyder
Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae doona, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone.
Damsel
A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.
Release date: October 13
Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo
Extraction 2
Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix’s blockbuster action film Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.
Release date: June 16
Director: Sam Hargrave
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili
Other Action films coming to Netflix this year:
- Carga Máxima
- Heart of Stone (August 11)
- Lift (August 25)
- The Mother (May 12)
New Netflix Animated movies
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!
Director: Sam Fell
Cast: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays and Nick Mohammed.
Other animated films coming to Netflix this year:
- Leo (November 22)
- The Magician’s Elephant (March 17)
- The Monkey King
- Nimona
New Netflix Comedies
Murder Mystery 2
Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.
Release date: March 31
Director: Jeremy Garelick
Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Adeel Akhtar, John Kani, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, Zurin Vilanueva
Other comedy films coming to Netflix this year:
- The Out-Laws
- You People (January 27)
New Netflix Drama movies
Pain Hustlers
Upon losing her job, a blue-collar woman struggling to raise her daughter takes a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.
Release date: October 27
Director: David Yates
Cast: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, Chloe Coleman.
Maestro
Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.
Director: Bradley Cooper
Cast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman
Other Netflix drama films coming out this year:
- Chakda ‘Xpress
- Nyad (Spring 2023)
- Reptile
- Rustin
- Shirley
- Spaceman (Spring 2023)
- Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl film
Netflix Movies for the whole family
True Spirit
When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.
Release date: February 3
Director: Sarah Spillane
Cast: Teagan Croft, Cliff Curtis, Josh Lawson, Anna Paquin
Other Family movies on Netflix in 2023:
- Chupa (Autumn 2023)
- Dog Gone (January 13)
- We Have A Ghost (February 24)
Netflix Romance movies
Your Place or Mine
Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.
Release date: February 10
Director: Aline Brosh McKenna
Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher
A Family Affair
Release date: November 17
Director: Richard LaGravenese
Cast: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates
Other romance movies releasing on Netflix in 2023:
- The Archies
- Best.Christmas.Ever!
- Choose Love
- A Family Affair
- Happiness for Beginners (Winter 2023)
- Love At First Sight (September)
- The Perfect Find (Winter 2023)
- Players
- A Tourist’s Guide To Love (April 27)
New Netflix Documentaries
Pamela, A Love Story
An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story, follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother.
Release date: January 31
Director: Ryan White
- Bill Russell: Legend (February 8)
- The Deepest Breath
- Victim/Suspect
New Netflix Thrillers
Leave the World Behind
A family vacation on Long Island is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis, all while grappling with their own place in this collapsing world.
Release date: December 8
Director: Sam Esmail
Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, Kevin Bacon.
The Killer
After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal. Based on the graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent.
Release date: November 10
Director: David Fincher
Cast: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlott and Tilda Swinton
- Jung_E
- Kill Boksoon
- Luther: The Fallen Sun (March 10)
- Monkey Man
- They Cloned Tyrone (July 21)
You can check out the movie that Netflix released last year here and then take a look at all the other exciting films hitting cinemas in 2023.
