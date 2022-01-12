2022 NRL Season: How to Watch Online, Live and Free

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Footy fans, look alive because NRL is on its way back for 2022.

The 2022 season is kicking off on Thursday, March 10th. The Penrith Panthers will be playing the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at BlueBet Stadium in Perth with all the action kicking off at 7:05 pm. Can the reigning champs win their first match of the season?

If you want to find out, we’ve pulled together some of the need-to-know details about the 2022 NRL season.

When are the major matches?

As mentioned above, the first game of the season will play out on Thursday, March 10.

The NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series will begin on September 9 with the Grand Final scheduled for Sunday, October 2, 2022.

We’ll have more details on the Grand Final closer to the time and you can see the full draw details for the 2022 season here.

Can I buy NRL tickets?

For those wanting to attend games in person this year, hang tight, tickets aren’t on sale just yet.

You can keep an eye on the different games and their ticket status or sort yourself out with a membership ahead of time.

Assuming COVID-19 doesn’t cancel games completely, it’s assumed there will still be some safety precautions in place for those attending games in-person this year.

NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo said games were back on this year but that things may change if needed.

“In 2022 we have a great deal to look forward to but as always we will be ready to adapt and adjust our plans should the need arise.”

How to watch the NRL 2022 season online

Luckily, if you can’t attend in person, we have a few options for watching the NRL season online this year.

You can tune into the NRL using Foxtel’s sports app, Kayo, to avoid forking out for a full Foxtel subscription. You can download Kayo and sign up for the basic or premium membership for $25 or $35 a month, respectively. There’s also a 14-day free trial if you’re unsure about whether or not you’d like to commit. Learn more about Kayo memberships here.

You can also tune in using Foxtel’s sports packages, but that starts at $69.

Additionally, you can stream select games for free on Nine’s app, 9Now. And if you’re running a little behind on the action, you can also use 9 On Demand to catch up on match replays.

For those that are outside of Australia, Sky Sport is the home of the NRL in New Zealand and WatchNRL will get it to you everywhere else.

How to watch the games on free-to-air TV

If you still have an antenna in your house, you’re in luck. Once again, the NRL will be broadcast on Channel Nine with three live, free-to-air Rugby League games a week.

Plus, Nine has rights to every single finals game including the Grand Final.

Stay tuned, NRL fans, as we’ll have more details on the upcoming season closer to its starting time.

This article has been updated with additional details on the 2022 season of the NRL in Australia.