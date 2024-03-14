Australian Grand Prix: Here’s How Melbourne’s Weather Is Looking for Race Day

With the much-anticipated Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix kicking off in Melbourne in just over a week, we thought we’d take a look at one major thing that could have a big impact on racing fans’ weekend: the weather. Not only could the weather in Melbourne impact the fans in the stands, but it also has the potential to create difficult conditions for the drivers.

Here’s how the weather forecast is looking ahead of the 2024 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Australian Grand Prix 2024: Melbourne Weather Forecast

If you need a reminder, the Australian F1 Grand Prix is happening over the weekend prior to Easter, that being March 21 through March 24. The main race will take place on March 24 at 3:00 pm, but we’ve included the weather forecast (via AccuWeather) for all the qualifying and practice days as well.

Melbourne weather Thursday March 21:

Temperature: 15 – 23°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Chance of rain: 7%

Melbourne weather Friday March 22:

Temperature: 13 – 22°C

Weather: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain

Chance of rain: 81%

Melbourne weather Saturday March 23:

Temperature: 14 – 24°C

Weather: Cloudy, a shower in the morning

Chance of rain: 40%

Sunday March 24 (Grand Prix race day):

Temperature: 15 – 24°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 2%

If you’d like to see the full schedule of events for the Grand Prix weekend in Melbourne, you’ll find that here.

Judging by this forecast, it looks like the weather will be mostly fine for those heading over to Albert Park on the weekend. Race day, in particular, has a good outlook with barely any chance of rain and a nice medium temperature. However, it’s a different story on the Saturday for the qualifying races, which will be cloudy with some potential showers that will clear later in the day.

Of course, it’s the weather, so it might change in the lead up to the F1 Grand Prix in Melbourne, but we’ll keep this post updated in the days ahead of the big race.

