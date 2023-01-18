How to Watch the 2023 MotoGP World Championship Live

If you’re a big ol’ motorsport fan, you’ll know that the Grand Prix motorcycle racing (or MotoGP) is classed as one of the most esteemed motorcycle road racing events in the sporting calendar.

The 2023 MotoGP World Championship kicks off in March, and there are a whole lot of events set to follow – including the upcoming Australian Grand Prix – so here’s your guide to it all.

Which dates do I need to pop into the calendar?

Beginning with the Grande Prémio de Portugal, which speeds off on March 27, 2023, the MotoGP events for the year continue all the way through to November. The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix is slated for October.

Here’s the complete list of events lined up for the rest of the year

Events in the 2023 MotoGP calendar:

Grande Prémio de Portugal: March 27

Gran Premio de la República Argentina: April 2

Gran Prix of the Americas: April 16

Gran Premio de España: April 30

Grand Prix de France: May 14

Gran Premio d’Italia: June 11

Grand Prix Deutschland: June 18

Motul TT Assen: June 25

Grand Prix of Kazakhstan: July 9

British Grand Prix: August 6

Grand Prix von Österreich: August 20

Gran Premi de Catalunya: September 3

Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini: September 10

Grand Prix of India: September 24

Grand Prix of Japan: October 1

Grand Prix of Indonesia: October 15

Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix: October 22

Thailand Grand Prix: October 29

Grand Prix of Malaysia: November 12

Grand Prix of Qatar: November 19

Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana: November 26

If you want updates on all the action from the MotoGP for 2022, here’s the official website, which is stacked with news and insights.

What do you need to know about the Australian GP?

The Australian MotoGP is slated to occur from October 20 – 22 in Phillip Island, which is off the coast of Melbourne.

You can register your interest in tickets via the official website.

How can I watch the MotoGP in Australia?

If you’re keen to tune in to the 2022 MotoGP live, you have a few options available.

Foxtel and Kayo Sports exclusively stream MotoGP content in Australia as of 2022. MotoGP Australia has confirmed every race from the MotoGP World Championship will be aired by these providers, live and on-demand.

This includes practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races, as well as every session of Moto2 and Moto3.

A basic membership with Kayo Sports goes for $25 per month and gives you access to a whole heap of sports across two screens. For $35 per month, the premium membership will allow you to stream from three screens. You can also sign up for a 7-day free trial, which you can learn more about here.

Foxtel Sports also broadcast practice sessions, qualifying sessions, and full MotoGP races live in 2022. For the moment, Foxtel is offering its Sports HD and Drama package for $59.20 per month.

This article has been updated to reflect the details of the 2023 MotoGP championship.