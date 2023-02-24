Start Your Engines: Drive to Survive Season 5 is Here

Everyone’s favourite docuseries about motorsports, Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back, meaning we’re getting more high-octane content. Whether you’re a long-term fan of Formula 1 or have newly found a love for the sport because of the Netflix series, you’re going to want to keep across the news regarding new episodes, so here’s a guide to what to expect from Season 5.

Let’s hit the road, shall we?

What is Formula 1: Drive to Survive?

The Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive follows the journeys of pro Formula 1 drivers, their teams and the drama that surrounds their time on and off the track.

With the likes of Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, Marcus Ericsson, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc starring in the series, it offers a close-up look at this exclusive sport.

The series synopsis reads as follows:

The drivers, managers and team owners in Formula 1 live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track. This docuseries gives viewers exclusive, intimate access to the people in one of the world’s greatest racing competitions. Formula 1: Drive to Survive reveals the true story of the high-octane sport, which goes beyond the fight to be No. 1. There’s also a battle for the heart, soul and direction of the multibillion-dollar business. Storylines include changes that a team undergoes after an ownership change and the pressure felt to outperform other drivers.

The series is executive produced by Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films.

What’s so good about it?

Season 1 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive is by far the most well-loved, with its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes sitting at 92 per cent.

According to Netflix and Formula 1, Season 4 of the show was the most widely watched, with the docuseries breaking into the weekly top 10 in 56 countries.

Can I get a sneak peek of Formula 1: Drive to Survive?

For those of you who are just coming to the series now, there is obviously loads of content for you to enjoy.

Here’s a look at the Formula 1: Drive to Survive trailers from seasons 1 through 4, to whet your appetite.

We also have a teaser trailer for Season 5 of Drive to Survive, get excited people.

The official trailer for Season 5 of Drive to Survive dropped in February 2023, and you can find it below.

Where can I watch the F1 docuseries in Australia?

Season 5 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive dropped on Netflix Australia on February 24, 2023. Prepare yourselves accordingly.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.