New York Hot Spot Eleven Madison Park Is Coming to Sydney for a Limited Time

Anyone with an interest in the foodie scene, especially the foodie scene in New York, will be familiar with the name Eleven Madison Park. The fine dining restaurant has been named The World’s Best Restaurant and attracts curious diners from all over the globe as a result.

Well, now Sydney is going to be getting a taste of the Eleven Madison Park experience – well, the cocktail experience, at least. Teaming up with The World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Glenfiddich, and one of the World’s Best Bars, Maybe Sammy, Eleven Madison Park will be travelling Down Under for a limited time with an exclusive pop-up bar for one night only.

Here’s what you need to know.

Glenfiddich x Eleven Madison Park Sydney pop-up at Maybe Sammy

On Wednesday, January 18, from 6:00 pm, lovers of a good tipple will be able to enjoy a bespoke cocktail menu at Maybe Sammy using Glenfiddich whiskey, inspired by Eleven Madison Park’s vegan fine dining menu.

Additionally, the first 100 guests to experience the pop-up will take home a limited-release bottled cocktail made by the three brands, along with an Eleven Madison Park tote bag and an item from the Eleven Madison Home collection.

Eleven Madison Park Beverage Director, Sebastian Tollius, said of the partnership, “Our shared values with Glenfiddich, such as the desire to reinvent and push the boundaries, has always been at the heart of Eleven Madison Park. The team is committed to showcasing our respect for the dining craft through the precision of our technique, the elegance of our service, and the passion for our work.

“Eleven Madison Park’s cocktail program is one of the best in the world, and as the tasting menu changes four times a year, so does our 11-part cocktail menu. We’re excited to have been able to branch out of our comfort zone and create four limited-release Glenfiddich cocktails for Australians to enjoy for one night only at Maybe Sammy.”

The only question left to ask is, will you be dropping by?