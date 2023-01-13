Bonza: Your Guide to Australia’s New Budget Airline

It’s been a rough couple of years for the travel industry so it’s actually pretty surprising to learn that a new Australian airline has managed to take off in 2023. Bonza is being touted as a new low-cost airline that is “here for Allstralia”.

Let’s find out more.

What is Bonza Airline?

Like Qantas or Virgin Australia, Bonza is a new airline servicing Australian travellers.

Similar to Jetstar or Rex, Bonza is being marketed as a budget airline, flying regional and less popular routes.

The airline is backed by 777 Partners, a Miami-based private investment firm and the CEO is former Virgin Blue executive, Tim Jordan.

The airline is Australia-focused and has even committed to a 100% Aussie food and drink menu, allowing local brands to showcase their snacks, wines, craft beers and distilled spirits.

The company is also breaking tradition by allowing airline staff to wear the uniform their way, marking a more casual set of clothes for staff and relaxing guidelines on hair, makeup and shoes. Shorts are even on offer!

Where does Bonza fly to?

Bonza’s service locations include 25 different routes across 16 destinations. The idea is to service routes that none of the other major airlines is currently offering.

Destinations that Bonza will fly between include:

Albury

Avalon

Bundaberg

Cairns

Coffs Harbour

Gladstone

Mackay

Melbourne

Mildura

Newcastle

Port Macquarie

Rockhampton

Sunshine Coast

Toowoomba Wellcamp

Townsville

Whitsunday Coast

A full list of the routes can be found on Bonza’s app.

The airline will use new all-economy Boeing 737-8 MAX jets in its fleet.

When does Bonza launch?

Just recently Bonza was approved to fly by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, following a rigorous process of safety checks, test flights and business viability.

This clears the airline to begin its operations meaning tickets for flights will go on sale soon. The company has outlined that its “customer choice” model means things like baggage and seat selection will not be included in the base airfare price.

Tickets will apparently only be sold via Bonza’s online app and through registered travel agents. You can keep track of updates on Bonza’ website.

The airline won’t be flying internationally, but if you are seeking to scratch that overseas itch Etihad has a massive sale on European flights right now.