Ask LH: What’s the Difference Between Brie and Camembert, Really?

Cheese fans, listen up. Because we’re about to answer a question that has plagued the minds of food lovers all over for decades (I assume). You’ll no longer need to stand in the cheese section of your supermarket looking confused as you hover over the soft varieties. From now on, you’ll be able to walk over and make a selection full of confidence. Because today, dear friends, we’re going to find out what the difference between brie and camembert is.

Now, if you’re like me and enjoy eating cheese but have no real knowledge of the food, telling these cheese varieties apart is probably near impossible. But according to those in the know, there are clear differences between the two.

How to tell the difference between brie and camembert

The size

According to Better Homes and Gardens, the size of these cheese wheels is one of the easiest ways to tell them apart. Apparently, camembert is always smaller (about 8-10 centimetres in diameter). The Kitchn adds that brie is often distributed in wedges, whereas camembert is usually sold in a wheel because it’s smaller.

Fat content

Though both of these cheeses are soft and creamy (yum), brie is the more buttery of the two. As the Kitchn reports, brie is made with cow’s milk and cream, whereas camembert is made from cow’s milk alone. To taste, brie is slightly smoother and, understandably, creamier.

Taste

This is something seasoned foodies will be able to pick more easily than the rest of us, but both BHG and the Kitchn write that there are slight taste variations in these cheeses.

If you want a cheese with a bit more of an “earthy” taste, BHG shares, go for camembert. Brie is a tiny bit milder in flavour.

So, which is your favourite? And how do you like to serve your favourite cheeses? Let us know in the comments below.