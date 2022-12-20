These TikToks Show the True Magic of the Christmas Leftovers

One of the great debates of Christmas is about leftovers. They’re delicious for the first few days, but once you’ve been eating them for a week, even jam on toast is more appetizing.

So here are some TikTok recipes to use up those leftovers in a way that’ll make you excited to eat ham until New Year’s Day.

TikTok Christmas Leftover Recipes

Loaded Christmas Sliders from @rhiannonbaldock

You can make these sliders using whatever sauces, meats and cheeses you have leftover from Christmas. Rhiannon makes two versions. One with onion relish, ham, grated edam and brie cheese. The other has cranberry sauce, roast turkey and the same cheeses. We’re drooling.

Leftover Christmas Ham Fried Rice from @luckydragonsupperclub

If you’ve got a stack of ham leftover, this fried rice recipe is perfect. Just combine cooked rice, eggs, spring onions, seasonings and that leftover roast ham for a dish that’s more interesting than a ham sandwich.

Christmas Leftovers Wellington from @beckyexcell

If you’ve got a little bit of everything left over from Christmas, we recommend this Leftovers Wellington recipe. Just smash all those veggies and meat between two sheets of puff pastry for a little Christmas pie action. Serve with gravy for maximum comfort.

Christmas Pasta with Leftover Cheese and Veg from @haribeavis

If all you’ve got left from Christmas dinner is sprouts, broccoli or beans, this pasta recipe combines them with cheese to use up all those leftover greens. Hari uses a blue cheese left over from a cheeseboard, but any cheese is fine.

Leftover Christmas Kebabs from @onabudgetofficial

If you’ve got a bit of everything leftover, these Christmas kebabs use a little bit of each ingredient to get through those plates of meat and veggies. There’s even a honey glaze to go along with them.

Toasted Panettone with Sabayon and Berry Sauce from @danilocortellini

Leftover panettone? This dessert recipe combines crispy, toasted panettone with sabayon (a light Italian custard made with egg yolks, sugar and wine) and a simple mixed berry sauce. The result is an exquisitely sweet Italian toast.

Have you seen any other good TikTok Christmas leftover recipes? Let us know in the comments below.