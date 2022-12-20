Level Up Your Life

These TikToks Show the True Magic of the Christmas Leftovers

Courtney Borrett

Published 4 hours ago: December 20, 2022 at 11:29 am -
Filed to:christmas
christmas 2022foodfood hacksleftoverstiktok
These TikToks Show the True Magic of the Christmas Leftovers
Image: iStock

One of the great debates of Christmas is about leftovers. They’re delicious for the first few days, but once you’ve been eating them for a week, even jam on toast is more appetizing.

So here are some TikTok recipes to use up those leftovers in a way that’ll make you excited to eat ham until New Year’s Day.

TikTok Christmas Leftover Recipes

Loaded Christmas Sliders from @rhiannonbaldock

You can make these sliders using whatever sauces, meats and cheeses you have leftover from Christmas. Rhiannon makes two versions. One with onion relish, ham, grated edam and brie cheese. The other has cranberry sauce, roast turkey and the same cheeses. We’re drooling.

@rhiannonbaldock

Loaded Christmas Sliders 🤤🎄 SO easy and delicious, perfect for Christmas or Boxing Day breakfast! For the recipe, visit my website (link in my bio) and find it on the homepage! #tiktokrecipesfyp #christmasrecipes #christmasrecipes2022 #easyrecipetutorials

♬ Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms

Leftover Christmas Ham Fried Rice from @luckydragonsupperclub

If you’ve got a stack of ham leftover, this fried rice recipe is perfect. Just combine cooked rice, eggs, spring onions, seasonings and that leftover roast ham for a dish that’s more interesting than a ham sandwich.

@luckydragonsupperclub

Leftover Christmas Ham Fried Rice #foodvideo #friedrice #foodie #homecooking #sydneyeats #sydneyfood #leftovers #christmasham

♬ Leave My Home – FKJ

Christmas Leftovers Wellington from @beckyexcell

If you’ve got a little bit of everything left over from Christmas, we recommend this Leftovers Wellington recipe. Just smash all those veggies and meat between two sheets of puff pastry for a little Christmas pie action. Serve with gravy for maximum comfort.

@beckyexcell

Christmas Leftovers Wellington 😋 Best way to use up your #leftovers 🥰 #glutenfree #christmasleftovers #glutenfreerecipes #foodtiktok #tiktokrecipe

♬ Cold Heart – PNAU Remix – Elton John & Dua Lipa

Christmas Pasta with Leftover Cheese and Veg from @haribeavis

If all you’ve got left from Christmas dinner is sprouts, broccoli or beans, this pasta recipe combines them with cheese to use up all those leftover greens. Hari uses a blue cheese left over from a cheeseboard, but any cheese is fine.

@haribeavis

Christmas Leftover Pasta! Be resourceful and make it your own! #christmaspasta #familyrecipe #leftovers #brusselsprouts #bluecheese #easyrecipe

♬ Delicious – Pabzzz

Leftover Christmas Kebabs from @onabudgetofficial

If you’ve got a bit of everything leftover, these Christmas kebabs use a little bit of each ingredient to get through those plates of meat and veggies. There’s even a honey glaze to go along with them.

@onabudgetofficial

Leftover Christmas Kebabs 🤤 #christmas #leftovers #recipe #christmasfood #boxingday #food #onabudget #kebab #yummy

♬ Elf – Main Theme – Geek Music

Toasted Panettone with Sabayon and Berry Sauce from @danilocortellini

Leftover panettone? This dessert recipe combines crispy, toasted panettone with sabayon (a light Italian custard made with egg yolks, sugar and wine) and a simple mixed berry sauce. The result is an exquisitely sweet Italian toast.

@danilocortellini

A modern day problem 😅 fixed for @howtohackittm #leftover #panettone #leftovers #christmasfood #foryoupage #recipesoftiktok #foryou #viral #trendy

♬ Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Dean Martin

Have you seen any other good TikTok Christmas leftover recipes? Let us know in the comments below.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Courtney Borrett

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.