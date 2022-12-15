Lets-A-Go! Macca’s Super Mario Bros. Happy Meals Are Here

Australia might have missed out on the adult Happy Meals from McDonald’s a few months ago, but I have some great news for my fellow burger fans.

Macca’s is launching the Super Mario Bros. Movie Happy Meal toy range to celebrate next year’s film release. This is NOT a drill.

They’re available from today for a limited time only, so I recommend Mario-Karting down to your closest Macca’s before Bowser takes them all back to his castle.

There are 12 different toys to collect and each one is made from 100% renewable materials, so you don’t need to feel guilty about having little bits of plastic around the house.

Each one is a DIY cardboard kit featuring a variety of characters including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad and Bowser. There’s even a Mario and Luigi van which has been spotted on posters for the film. Personally, I’m looking forward to getting my hands on the Princess Peach toy.

These limited-edition Happy Meals featuring The Super Mario Bros. Movie toys will be available until January 25 — or while stocks last — at all Macca’s restaurants nationwide, via the MyMacca’s App and McDelivery.

This should be enough to tide us over until The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits cinemas on April 7, 2023. But if you can’t wait that long, check out the trailer for the film here. Starring Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, this film looks like it’s going to be toad-ally awesome.

Meanwhile, if you still have a Nintendo 3DS and Mario Kart 7 kicking around, the game has just been given a new patch. The patch has been released to address a variety of shortcut exploits in various tracks. The update only affects the Wuhu Loop, Maka Wuhu, and Bowser Castle 1 tracks in Online Multiplayer Mode.