Wahoo! The Mario Bros Movie Is on the Way

Have you been screaming, crying, throwing up, maybe even pissing your pants a little in the wake of the release of The Super Mario Bros Movie? Well, it’s time to clean yourself up and change out of those wet, wet jorts as Universal Pictures has brought the release date ahead by two days!

Universal Pictures has announced that The Super Mario Bros Movie will be released on April 5 in “the US and in more than 60 markets around the world”.

Wahoo! The #SuperMarioMovie is moving from April 7 to April 5 in the US and in more than 60 markets around the world. The movie hits theaters in additional markets in April and May, with Japan opening April 28. pic.twitter.com/CjlikfC3cu — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) February 28, 2023

Kotaku Australia got in touch with Universal Pictures to see if Australia is included in those 60 countries and is yet to get a response. However, our buds over at Press Start have mentioned that Australia is included in that pack, meaning we’ll be getting it on either April 5th or April 4th (time zones may vary).

This definitely isn’t the first time that The Super Mario Bros Movie has had its release date changed. Originally, The Super Mario Bros Movie was set to release last year before being pushed to March 2023. Then, the date was pushed again to April 7. However, this is the first time they’ve brought the date ahead.

What is the Super Mario Bros Movie about?

There’s been a whole lot of conversation about the Super Mario Bros Movie, but what’s the movie actually about? Here’s the film’s synopsis if you’re wondering:

With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world.

The cast lineup includes Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong).

Give us a trailer!

In other Super Mario Bros Movie news, Nintendo will be holding a Nintendo Direct showcasing the final trailer for the film on March 10 (Mario Day). The local times for the Nintendo Direct are as follows:

NSW, VIC, TAS, ACT – 9:00 a.m. AEDT

– 9:00 a.m. AEDT SA – 8:30 a.m. ACDT

– 8:30 a.m. ACDT QLD – 8:00 a.m. AEST

– 8:00 a.m. AEST NT – 7:30 a.m. ACST

– 7:30 a.m. ACST WA – 6:00 a.m. AWST

– 6:00 a.m. AWST NZ – 11:00 a.m. NZDT

The final Super Mario Bros. Nintendo Direct trailer will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch.

The first official trailer for the Super Mario Bros Movie dropped in November 2022, and a teaser was released before that in October. You can check out both here.

While we have you, check out this list of other epic movies dropping in 2023.