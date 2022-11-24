7 Aussie Charities You Can Donate to This Holiday Season

The silly season is quickly approaching once again, and while that’s an exciting time for many people, for others, it brings a stressful reminder of the financial strain that comes with the holidays. When you consider the rising cost of living right now, it’s not hard to imagine just how challenging the Christmas period is likely to be for many families. With that considered, we thought we’d share a list of charities you can donate money or items to this Christmas – in the hope that it may help ease some of the pressure on people doing it tough right now.

7 charities you can donate to this holiday season

It’s worth noting that this is by no means an exhaustive list. There are loads of great charities doing great work to support people in need. However, as a starting point, here is a short list you can consider throwing your support behind.

Donate to Foodbank:

Focused on helping “drive hunger out of Australia”, Foodbank accepts all kinds of non-perishable food, alcohol-free and tobacco-free donations. You can also make a financial contribution to the charity if you prefer.

Learn more here.

Donate to the Australian Red Cross:

The Australian Red Cross sells pre-loved clothing and items and also fundraises to support people “as they overcome hardship, crisis and disaster in Australia and across the Asia Pacific”.

If you’re wondering what kind of donations the Australian Red Cross accepts, you can offer:

Quality women’s, men’s and children’s clothing

Bags, shoes and accessories

Books, CDs and DVDs

Homewares

Financial donations are also accepted

Learn more here.

Donate to OzHarvest:

Described as Australia’s “leading food rescue organisation,” OzHarvest is focused on taking food that would otherwise be wasted and passing it on to charities that feed those who need it.

According to OzHarvest, $50 can deliver up to 100 meals.

Learn more here.

Donate to Share the Dignity:

Share the Dignity is focused on providing support to women “experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, or doing it tough”.

The charity offers menstrual products to anyone in need of them, and at Christmas, it also runs an ‘it’s in the Bag’ appeal where Aussies can donate a bag filled with essential items (and a few luxuries) for people in need.

Bags can be taken to any Bunnings store across Australia if you’d like to participate.

Learn more here.

Donate to The Healing Foundation:

If you’re not yet familiar with The Healing Foundation, it is described as a First Nations organisation that “partners with communities to address the ongoing trauma caused by actions like the forced removal of children from their families”.

Learn more here.

Donate to the RSPCA:

Instead of gifting someone a pet they may not be able to care for this Christmas, why not donate to the RSPCA instead?

This body is focused on the care of animals in Australia. You can contribute financial donations or your time, if you prefer. You can also adopt pets that need a good home – rather than using breeders.

Learn more here.

Donate to the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (ASRC):

The ASRC is dedicated to supporting people seeking asylum through food and material aid, physical and mental support services and healthcare.

You can donate money to the cause or purchase gifts from the ASRC Shop, which will also go towards aiding these communities.

Learn more here.