Level Up Your Life

Where to Watch All of Henry Cavill’s Superman Movies

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 1 hour ago: December 15, 2022 at 2:45 pm -
Filed to:binge
dchenry cavillmoviesnetflixparamount plusstan2023streamingsuperman
Where to Watch All of Henry Cavill’s Superman Movies
Image: Warner Bros/DC
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Many actors have taken on the crimson cape of the legendary DC comic book superhero, Superman. One of the best is no doubt Henry Cavill, and while recent reports had us hoping the actor would be suiting up once again for more Superman movies, it seems our hopes have been dashed.

After Henry Cavill appeared in the post-credits of Black Adam, sporting the iconic Superman ‘S’, it seemed like the actor was back as the golden boy of the DCU. Until recently, when James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as the new heads of the DC universe and revealed that their plans for Superman did not involve Cavill’s return. Cavill later took to Instagram to confirm the news.

It’s disappointing news all around, particularly for Cavill who has now lost not one but two of his most iconic roles to date.

Still, Henry Cavill was Superman once and while his superhero movies weren’t the most critically acclaimed we do have the chance to watch them forever, thanks to streaming.

If you want to re-experience the Henry Cavill era of Superman movies, here’s where you can find them.

Where to watch Henry Cavill’s Superman movies in Australia

henry cavill superman
Image: Warner Bros/DC

To date, Cavill has suited up as Superman in five different DC films. This is where you can stream them in Australia:

  • Man of Steel (2013)Binge or Stan
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)Paramount+
  • Justice League (2017)Netflix, Binge, or Stan
  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)Binge
  • Black Adam (2022) – Rent or buy on digital platforms

If you can’t get enough of Superman, here’s where you can find all the hero’s movies on local streaming services. And if you’re wondering roughly how long an entire DCU rewatch will take you, we’ve done the math.

Here’s hoping Henry gets to star in a Warhammer movie now. It’s what he deserves.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.