Here’s Why the Superman: Legacy Actors Look So Familiar

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Another day another superhero casting announcement. Today it’s arguably the biggest of all superheroes, with a new actor cast in the iconic tights and cape of Superman. The lead cast of James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy movie has been announced, and if you’re wondering why David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan look so familiar, we’re here to tell you.

Superman: Legacy

First of all, another Superman movie? Yes, it’s true.

Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge of DC Studios, they’ve essentially wiped the slate clean and are starting fresh. That means the characters you know from Justice League, played by Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck, exist in their own universe now.

Superman: Legacy is one of the first films in the new DCU, titled Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. It will not be an origin story but will focus on a younger Superman as he attempts to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage.

The film will be written and directed by James Gunn himself, who you may know as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad.

Superman: Legacy will release in 2025.

Who is playing Superman?

The chance to play Superman is one of the hottest tickets in Hollywood, and many high-profile actors were reported to be testing for the role.

On June 28, it emerged that David Corenswet had been cast as Clark Kent, aka Superman.

So who is the new face representing truth, justice and the American way?

Coronswet is probably best known for his roles in the Netflix series The Politician and Hollywood. He also had a role in HBO’s We Own This City (which is streaming on Binge) and the A24 horror movie Pearl.

What about Lois Lane?

As for Superman’s other half, the dynamic reporter Lois Lane, that role will be played by Rachel Brosnahan.

Brosnahan is best known for playing Miriam “Midge” Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Prime Video, which she won a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award for.

She has also had roles in House of Cards and on The Blacklist, which are both streaming on Netflix. Some of her film work includes Beautiful Creatures, The Finest Hours, Patriots Day, The Courier, and I’m Your Woman.

No other cast members or plot information about Superman: Legacy has been released yet.

If you’re itching for a Superman rewatch off the back of this news, you can find a list of streaming locations for the movies here.