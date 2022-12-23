You’ll Be Eating This Double Smoked Marmalade Glazed Ham for Days

For a lot of us, a beautiful glazed ham is the centre of the Christmas dinner table. And usually it’s so big that we end up eating it for days after.

So, to make sure those leftovers — and the main event — are absolutely delicious, try this double smoked ham with a gorgeous marmalade glaze. Yum!

Russell Crosdale created this recipe for Appliances Online and used a Weber charcoal kettle BBQ to get that smokey flavour.

Double Smoked Leg Ham with Orange Marmalade & Brown Sugar Glaze

What you’ll need:

1 smoked leg ham (skin on)

250g orange marmalade

250mL orange juice with pulp

1 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp BBQ rub (sweet based rub)

1tsp smoked salt

Cloves (optional)

Directions:

Combine the orange marmalade, orange juice, brown sugar, BBQ rub and smoked salt in a large bowl, whisking till a smooth consistency. Preheat your BBQ to a 2-zone cooking method on medium heat. If using a smoker, put flavored wood in at this point to allow to ignite and be ready to cook. Cut the skin around the ham hock leaving about 3-4cm at the end as this will be used to handle and move the ham. Carefully cut the ski from hock to the end without piercing through the fat. Put your fingers between the skin and the fat layer and carefully remove the skin from the ham, discard or use for stocks/ soups in the future. Score the fat layer in a checker or diamond pattern carefully without piercing through the meat layer. At this point you can remove cloves if desired Using a pastry brush or BBQ brush, glaze the ham with the orange marmalade mixture. Place the ham on a wire rack about a pan or oven dish that is filled halfway with water. Place in your BBQ away from the heat source and close the lid. Maintain the medium heat and glaze with the mixture every 15-20 minutes. Once the ham reaches an internal temperature of 60c remove from the heat. If cloves were added, remove these and discard. Glaze one last time, let sit for 5 minutes and then slice to serve.

You’ll be enjoying this glazed ham for days! Speaking of leftovers, if you’re looking to use up potatoes, we have these great side dishes, or if you’ve got summer fruits you don’t want to go to waste, try these fresh, festive desserts.