The 50 Most Romantic Restaurants in Australia Right Now, According to OpenTable

‘Tis the season for romantic restaurants, pals and if you haven’t yet planned a dinner for Valentine’s Day – well, good luck! In any case, it’s always nice to have a few warm and cosy restaurant options up your sleeve for when you want to impress an S.O. or new date.
With that in mind, OpenTable has shared its list of the most romantic restaurants you can find across Australia. There are 50 date spots in this list, so hopefully, there’s a place that suits everyone here.
The most romantic restaurants in Australia, according to OpenTable
This list was built up from customer reviews shared on the OpenTable website. Over 300,000 reviews were considered to bring together this list of romantic/Valentine’s Day-appropriate restaurants across Australia – so it’s fairly safe to say that these venues are popular.
Before you complain that you can’t see your state or territory included in the list, these are the top 50 Australian restaurants that popped up in reviews – so not every part of the country will necessarily be represented below.
Anyway, let’s dig in, shall we?
Most romantic NSW restaurants:
- Bistrot 916 – Potts Point, NSW
- Doyles on the Beach – Watsons Bay, NSW
- Garfish – Manly, NSW
- Pellegrino 2000 – Surry Hills, NSW
- The Potting Shed – Alexandria, NSW
- The Wintergarden at Hydro Majestic – Blue Mountains, NSW
- Ursula’s – Paddington, NSW
- Whalebone Wharf – Port Macquarie, NSW
- Zushi – Barangaroo, NSW
Valentine’s Day dinners Victoria:
- Cecconi’s Flinders Lane – Melbourne CBD, VIC
- Di Stasio Citta – Melbourne CBD, VIC
- Donovans – St Kilda, VIC
- Elwood Bathers – Elwood, VIC
- Freyja – Melbourne CBD, VIC
- Il Solito Posto – Melbourne CBD, VIC
- Maccaroni Trattoria Italiana – Melbourne CBD, VIC
- Meatmaiden – Melbourne CBD, VIC
- Rococo – St Kilda, VIC
- Serai Kitchen – Melbourne CBD, VIC
- Teatro – Southbank, VIC
- The Woodhouse Restaurant – Bendigo, VIC
- Trattoria Emilia – Melbourne CBD, VIC
- Waterfront – Southbank, VIC
- Waves on the Beach – Frankston, VIC
- Yugen Dining – South Yarra, VIC
Most romantic restaurants in Queensland:
- A Touch of Salt – Townsville, QLD
- Amici Restaurant – Caloundra, QLD
- Bella Venezia Restaurant and Bar – Mooloolaba, QLD
- Bocca Italian – Bokarina Beach, QLD
- Etsu Izakaya – Mermaid Beach, QLD
- Green Zebra – Parrearra, QLD
- Joey’s – Kangaroo Point, QLD
- Locale Restaurant and Bar – Noosa Heads, QLD
- Lyrebird – South Brisbane, QLD
- Mamasan Kitchen and Bar – Broadbeach, QLD
- Market Bistro – Maroochydore, QLD
- Moo Moo Restaurant – Gold Coast. QLD
- Mr Hizola’s – Burleigh Heads, QLD
- Olive and Angelo – Brisbane City, QLD
- Rick Shores – Burleigh Heads, QLD
- Rickys River Bar and Restaurant – Noosa Heads, QLD
- Sails – Noosa Heads, QLD
- Shorehouse – Townsville, QLD
- The Doonan – Sunshine Beach, QLD
- Tuscan Terrace – Mount Cotton, QLD
- Zinc – Port Douglas, QLD
Valentine’s Day dinner spots Tasmania
- Landscape Restaurant – Hobart, TAS
- Longhorn Smokehouse – Wrest Point, TAS
Most romantic South Australian restaurants
- Noi Vietnamese Eatery – Fullarton, SA
Romantic restaurants in the Northern Territory
- Ella – Darwin, NT
If you want more restaurant recommendations, check out this list of warm and cosy romantic Melbourne or Sydney restaurants next — or the best venues in Australia.
Lead Image Credit: Pellegrino 2000, Meatmaiden, Lyrebird
