The 50 Most Romantic Restaurants in Australia Right Now, According to OpenTable

‘Tis the season for romantic restaurants, pals and if you haven’t yet planned a dinner for Valentine’s Day – well, good luck! In any case, it’s always nice to have a few warm and cosy restaurant options up your sleeve for when you want to impress an S.O. or new date.

With that in mind, OpenTable has shared its list of the most romantic restaurants you can find across Australia. There are 50 date spots in this list, so hopefully, there’s a place that suits everyone here.

The most romantic restaurants in Australia, according to OpenTable

This list was built up from customer reviews shared on the OpenTable website. Over 300,000 reviews were considered to bring together this list of romantic/Valentine’s Day-appropriate restaurants across Australia – so it’s fairly safe to say that these venues are popular.

Before you complain that you can’t see your state or territory included in the list, these are the top 50 Australian restaurants that popped up in reviews – so not every part of the country will necessarily be represented below.

Anyway, let’s dig in, shall we?

Most romantic NSW restaurants:

Valentine’s Day dinners Victoria:

Most romantic restaurants in Queensland:

Valentine’s Day dinner spots Tasmania

Landscape Restaurant – Hobart, TAS

Longhorn Smokehouse – Wrest Point, TAS

Most romantic South Australian restaurants

Noi Vietnamese Eatery – Fullarton, SA

Romantic restaurants in the Northern Territory

Ella – Darwin, NT

