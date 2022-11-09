Women’s FIFA World Cup: Everything Football Fans Need to Know

The countdown is on, people. There is officially less than a year to go until the FIFA Women’s World Cup lands in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Are you excited? Because we bloody well are.

In any case, if you’re prepping for this huge sporting event to take over your life in 2023, here is everything you need to know about the next FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Who is hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

In case you missed the mention above, it has been confirmed that Australia and New Zealand would host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

On July 20, nine cities across Australia and NZ celebrated one year until the football comp with events like cultural lighting at dawn in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa, New Zealand, the unveiling of a new Unity Pitch in Sydney/Gadigal, Australia and celebratory lights all over the cities.

World Cup games will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney in Australia and Dunedin, Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington, New Zealand.

When does the football comp kick off?

The Women’s World Cup is slated for July 20 and will run through to August 20, 2023.

The first match will kick off at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Which teams will play in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

There are 32 nations set to compete in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Australia and New Zealand get an automatic entry as hosts. The draw for the event had been finalised, so we now have an idea of which games we’ll see play out at the beginning of the comp.

Here are the groups that have been set for the Women’s World Cup, with a few spots reserved for undecided playoff winners:

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Playoff winner Group B

Denmark

China

Group E

USA

Vietnam

Netherlands

Playoff winner Group A

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Playoff winner Group C

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

Korea Republic

How can I get tickets?

If you’re keen to watch these matches in the flesh, you’re going to want to move quickly. Single-match pass sales are officially on sale now, so get your spot secured!

Watch this space for tickets.

Where can I watch games at home?

If you’re wondering where you can watch the event, Optus Sport will stream all 64 Women’s World Cup matches live.

Most recently, we’ve also heard the news that Channel 7 has acquired the Australian free-to-air rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. From July 20 until August 20, 15 key matches – including the opening match, Quarterfinals, Semi-Finals and the Final – will be broadcast live and free on Seven and 7plus, with Seven’s matches also available to stream on-demand via 7plus.

Which women’s football team has the most World Cup titles?

For those interested in knowing who the main competition for the Matildas is, here is a breakdown of the nations that have won the title most times.

USA (4)

Germany (2)

Norway (1)

Japan (1)

What is Australia’s FIFA ranking?

In terms of competitive ranking, according to FIFA, Australia’s Matildas are currently set in 13th place. The USA, Sweden, and Germany hold first, second and third place presently.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.