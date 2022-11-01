Here’s What We Know About the 2022/23 New Year’s Fireworks So Far

It’s time to accept that the end of the year is basically here, friends. I don’t know how we got here either. But here we are. So we may as well begin planning. If you’re keen to ring in the new year with a bright fireworks display, here is your guide to catching all the action from every major city in Australia.

Here’s when and where to watch around Australia – whether you’re keen to catch a pre-midnight show, a live stream or the big show in the flesh.

Sydney’s 2022 NYE fireworks display

City of Sydney has confirmed that the 2022/23 New Year’s Eve fireworks will be running at both 9:00 pm and midnight.

The festivities in Sydney/Gadigal land will begin with a Smoking Ceremony on the Harbour at 7:30 pm. Gadigal Elders will also give a Welcome to Country at 8:57 pm, followed by Calling Country fireworks at 9:00 pm and the midnight fireworks.

Where to watch Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks

The two fireworks displays off Sydney Harbour for 2022 will take place at 9:00 pm and midnight AEDT. There are a ton of places you can catch the fireworks from if you’re in Sydney and want to head down. Some of the best vantage points are ticketed, but there are plenty of spots along the north side that will give you a great view of the Bridge.

No matter where you go – it’s recommended you head down early. People flock to the bridge on NYE like seagulls to a chip for the yearly spectacular.

How to watch the 2022 Sydney NYE fireworks from home

ABC and iview will be broadcasting the Sydney NYE fireworks from 8:30 pm AEDT. You can also live stream from the ABC TV Facebook page and YouTube channel.

You can also listen to the Sydney NYE coverage from 6:00 pm on KIIS 1065.

You can also live-stream the whole fireworks event from the comfort of your living room by heading to the 2022 Sydney New Year’s Eve site.

Melbourne’s New Year’s fireworks display

City of Melbourne has confirmed New Year’s Eve is back for the city with fireworks aplenty and free Celebration Zones (no bookings needed) ready to welcome you.

Specifics around timings and locations for Melbourne’s NYE fireworks are yet to be released, but watch this space for more.

Brisbane’s New Year’s display

The big fireworks celebration in Brisbane usually happens along the Brisbane River at 8:30 pm and midnight local time. This year, we haven’t received confirmation on the event as yet.

Adelaide’s New Year’s display

In 2021, City of Adelaide held four fireworks events across the city on NYE. We’re yet to learn of the city’s plans for 2022, but watch this space!

Perth’s New Year’s display

Perth’s major firework display occurs on Swan River. In 2021, the city recommended getting to one of the below locations if you’d like a decent view of the display, so we can expect much the same for 2022/23.

Perth Cultural Centre

Yagan Square

William Street (between Francis and Roe Street)

Rottnest Island is a family zone, and you can take a free ferry over to the island for a free fireworks display at 9:00 pm.

Darwin’s New Year’s display

The Darwin waterfront has two fireworks displays – one at 9:00 pm and one at midnight.

Canberra’s New Year’s display

Fore New Years’ Eve in Canberra 2021, folks were able to head over to the East, West and Central Basins of Lake Burley Griffin. NYE fireworks went off at 9:00 pm and midnight.

We are yet to hear confirmation of the 2022/23 displays, but will update this when we hear more.

Hobart’s New Year’s display

For those in Tassie, we have not yet received confirmation on the New Year’s fireworks display in Hobart for 2022. Keep a keen eye, and we’ll update this piece once we know more.

Planning on spending NYE 2022 at home, watching the fireworks from your telly? Be sure to prep some of these cocktails to get the celebratory vibes going.

This article has been updated to reflect 2022/23 NYE details. We’ll continue to update it as more information is announced.