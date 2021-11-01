How to Watch Riverdale Season 6 In Australia

Riverdale’s fifth season only ended a minute ago but we already have season 6 coming our way. The Archie comics adaptation has gone further than anyone probably expected and we’ve got a fresh batch of episodes hitting screens very soon.

Season 6 is a big season for Riverdale in a few ways. For starters, the show will be hitting the 100-episode milestone. Have we really been watching it for that long? Wild!

It will also bring us the Riverdale x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover everyone has been calling for.

Here’s what you need to know about Riverdale season 6 and how you can watch it from Australia.

What happened in season 5 of Riverdale?

Season 5 of Riverdale made some pretty big moves for the show, starting with that massive 7-year time jump.

After the group all went on to live not so successful lives they returned to their home ground of Riverdale to get up to more mischief.

It’s literally impossible to condense all the crazy shit that goes on in Riverdale, but I’ll do my best. (Spoilers ahead!)

FBI trainee Betty has been on the tail of a killer all season who abducted her sister Polly. In a tragic turn of events, Betty learns her sister has been murdered and must come to terms with her death. Legit sad times in Riverdale.

After another season of Varchie, (boring) Veronica and Archie decide to actually break up and we see them return to their old/new flames, Betty and Reggie.

The town evicts scheming criminal mastermind Hiram Lodge by pointing several guns at him and forcing him on a walk of shame into the woods. Following this the town votes to reincorporate.

Because there aren’t enough serial killers in Betty’s life we see the Trash Bag Killer (I can’t make this shit up) give her a call to remind Betty and literally everyone that he still exists.

Jughead has been doing god knows what all season but the main thing to know is he’s now official with Tabitha Tate.

Toni also had her baby (yay!) and decides she should pass her Serpent leadership on to Fangs. Oh and also that she loves him.

Then we come to the wildest storyline of all: Cheryl. After discovering a bunch of bodies in her family’s mines, Cheryl learns one of her ancestors was burned at the stake for being a witch and she wants an apology from their descendants (who are of course, Betty, Archie and Jughead). When she doesn’t get this she decides to use her witchy new spiritual powers to curse the town. Just Riverdale things.

Oh and Hiram left a bomb under Archie’s bed which exploded right as he was making out with Betty (talk about a cockblock). Will they survive? Guess we have to watch season 6 now.

That is literally the tip of the iceberg of every insane thing that happened in Riverdale this season. You can catch up on season 5 on Netflix if you need more.

What’s happening in season 6?

First, we have the showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, dropping some intriguing hints.

It also appears Riverdale season 6 will pick up right where season 5 left off, ending the angst over the bomb plot point that we’re surely all losing sleep over.

The premiere synopsis reads:

Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything is as it should be. Veronica and Reggie are now the town’s power couple, while Jughead and Tabitha move in together. But with Cheryl demanding a return to the “old ways,” this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie and Betty possibly have survived?

We also have a trailer that shows some of the, literally, freaky stuff going on this season.

What about the Sabrina x Riverdale crossover?

You may have caught a glimpse of Kiernan Shipka’s return as Sabrina Spellman in the trailer above and yes, the rumours are true, Sabrina is coming to Riverdale.

While we don’t know how or why Sabrina is making her way to Riverdale after the end of CAOS, it sure does look like she’s arrived in the nick of time.

Sabrina is set to arrive in episode 4 of season 6, titled ‘The Witching Hour’. Right now it’s unclear if she’ll be around for one episode or multiple.

When and where can you watch Riverdale season 6 in Australia

On to the important stuff, Riverdale season 6 is arriving very soon after the season 5 finale.

The first episode will premiere on November 16 on Netflix in Australia. Riverdale episodes are typically available from around 6 p.m. AEDT.