The Whole Dysfunctional Family Is Back for the Umbrella Academy Season 4

The Umbrella Academy has no doubt been one of Netflix’s most wildly successful (and weirdest) shows to date. The story of a dysfunctional time-travelling superhero family has captured an A-list cast and the hearts of fans everywhere, and it’s been confirmed that it will come back for a fourth and final season. It’s very early days, but here’s what we know about The Umbrella Academy season 4 on Netflix.

What’s The Umbrella Academy about?

If you’re new to the family, The Umbrella Academy is a superhero action-adventure story that also isn’t afraid to lean into comedy and sci-fi. It’s based on graphic novels written by Gerard Way (of My Chemical Romance fame) and featuring the unique illustrations of Gabriel Bá.

The world of The Umbrella Academy is a strange one that starts with 43 women around the world, who previously showed no signs of pregnancy, all giving birth on the same day.

The children who are born feature unique abilities and a number of them are adopted by an eccentric billionaire, Reginald Hargreeves, and turned into a superhero team known as the Umbrella Academy.

Where did season 3 leave us?

Spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 ahead.

In season 3 we learned that in an alternate timeline Hargreeves adopted a different group of children out of the 43, which subsequently became the Sparrow Academy.

It also turns out that all the time-travelling the Umbrella Academy had been doing caused a time anomaly that was in the process of consuming everything. To stop it at least seven of the siblings had to stand on a special symbol hidden in the Hotel Obsidian.

After betraying her siblings to make a deal with Reginald, leading to the deaths of Luther and Klaus, Allison put a stop to her father’s evil plan which involved sacrificing the lives of the seven siblings.

Her actions seemingly pressed a massive reset button on the universe and we now find the Umbrella Academy siblings all alive and intact again but without their powers. Unfortunately for them, Reginald is now in control of something called Hargreeves Financial and his late wife Abigail is alive again too.

If you are just as confused reading all that as I was writing it you’re not alone, but that’s The Umbrella Academy for you.

What story will season 4 cover?

The Umbrella Academy has diverged a fair bit from its source material so it’s difficult to say whether the last season will cover any of the same story as that of the graphic novels.

There are still plenty of loose ends, however, that need to be addressed in season 4.

It will be particularly interesting to see what the siblings do without their powers in this new timeline. Not to mention we need to know what Reginald’s plans are now that he is seemingly in control again. Also, he’s definitely an alien right? We all saw that?

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman teased some plot details in an interview with TUDUM, revealing that the group will face new enemies in this new timeline:

“This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison’s actions, he didn’t get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button.” “So, the siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.”

Blackman also confirmed that the Ben seen in the post-credits scene of the finale is in fact Sparrow Ben. Why he is hanging out on a Korean subway, however, remains a mystery for season 4.

Umbrella Academy season 4 cast

Now that it seems most of the siblings did indeed survive the events of season 3, we can expect them all to return for the finale.

Netflix confirmed in its announcement that The Umbrella Academy season 4 cast would include the likes of Elliot Page (Viktor), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Five), Justin H. Min (Ben), Ritu Arya (Lila) and Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves).

It’s unclear whether any of the Sparrow Academy members (mainly Sloane) will also be returning, but never rule anything out in this show.

Showrunner Steven Blackman is also on board for the final season.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4: When will it be released?

The Umbrella Academy season 4 was only just announced by Netflix so don’t expect to see it any time soon

Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure. ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/0zOYDb6Jwm — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) August 25, 2022

Given the gaps between the last three seasons, we can probably expect to see season 4 debut either very late in 2023 or sometime in 2024.

You can watch the previous seasons of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix now.