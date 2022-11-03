Level Up Your Life

Stuff the British Stole: Everything to Know About Marc Fennell’s New Documentary Series

ABC

Marc Fennell has officially brought his hit podcast Stuff the British Stole to Aussie televisions, with the documentary series hitting the ABC on November 1.

If you’ve been hearing whispers about this deeply fascinating series, allow us to offer a little insight into what you can expect from the coming episodes.

What is Stuff the British Stole about?

The series Stuff the British Stole kind of does what it says on the can. It’s a show all about pieces stolen by the British Empire. Originally, it started in 2020 as a podcast hosted by Marc Fennell and has since been developed into a documentary series for the ABC.

You can find the original podcast here:

The synopsis for the six-part TV series of Stuff the British Stole reads as follows:

Follow Marc Fennell on a globe-trotting, emotional quest for the truth as he unravels the twisted mysteries behind six iconic and priceless objects taken by the British Empire and meets those who want them back.

From Crown Jewels to Chinese statues, Fennell chats with experts in the world of historical artefacts and sheds light on how they came into the possession of the British (or Australians).

Speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald, series producer Kate Pappas shared that the central point of Stuff the British Stole is to open up discussion.

“This show genuinely wants to have an open and honest conversation,” Pappas said.

“There’s no black and white, and we are in no way suggesting that there is.”

Can I watch a trailer?

You certainly can. The ABC dropped the below trailer promoting the documentary series ahead of its release.

When and where can I watch Stuff the British Stole?

If you’re keen to get learning, Stuff the British Stole dropped its first episode on the ABC and ABC iview on Tuesday, November 1. New episodes release each Tuesday at 8:00 pm AEDT.

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

