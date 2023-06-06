Marc Fennell’s ‘The Kingdom’ Is Set to Dive Deep on Pentecostalism

If you were a fan of Stuff the British Stole, get excited because Marc Fennell is returning to your TV with another eye-opening SBS documentary; The Kingdom.

This time, however, Fennell is bravely covering far more personal ground by exploring the world of Pentecostal religion some 17 years after he ran away from it. If you’re interested in The Kingdom and want to know what you can expect from the documentary, here is your guide.

The Kingdom: What’s the documentary about?

Along with diving into his personal history with Pentecostalism, in The Kingdom, Fennell speaks to other former believers along with folks who currently practise about controversies surrounding the religion and how it is seen today.

The documentary’s synopsis reads as follows:

Walkley award-winning journalist Marc Fennell returns to the world of Pentecostal religion after running away 17 years ago. In a deeply personal documentary, Marc investigates how Australia produced one of the world’s most successful and scandal plagued megachurches Hillsong…and asks if this kingdom is crumbling then who will take its place?

Speaking on the production of The Kingdom, Fennell shared in a statement,” The moment the rest of the world knows that you have this in your past [a history with Pentecostalism], they don’t pay attention to whether you liked it, hated it or if you left. You get tarred with it.”

“Many people have had their lives positively transformed by Pentecostalism. But there are also volunteers, staff, victims, and others who have been completely chewed up and spat out by modern megachurches,” he said.

Interested yet?

Well, you can find a trailer for the documentary below, if so.

Fennell’s final quote in the trailer, “It’s a lot”, seems to sum it all up rather nicely. The documentary looks to be a complex and deeply personal one, and it’s sure to turn a lot of heads.

The Kingdom premieres Thursday, June 8 on SBS On Demand and 7.30 pm Sunday, June 11 on SBS.

