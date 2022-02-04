Level Up Your Life

5 Music Documentaries to Watch If ‘Janet Jackson’ Struck a Chord with You

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: February 4, 2022 at 6:05 pm -
Filed to:disney plus
documentariesdocuseriesEntertainmentmusicnetflixstan2022
5 Music Documentaries to Watch If ‘Janet Jackson’ Struck a Chord with You
Credit: Lifetime
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Coming fresh off the back of an intense binge session of Janet Jackson, the documentary series? I know how you feel. The intimate look into the musician’s life is compelling watching, and perhaps gives audiences the most intimate look at Jackson we’ve ever seen.

For those who haven’t yet seen Janet Jackson’s documentary series, it’s a four-part journey and, well… there are more than a few emotional moments. The synopsis reads:

With unprecedented access to the global icon, JANET JACKSON is an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at one of the best-selling artists in music history, taking viewers through Janet’s life and career, with never-before-seen footage and interviews.

You can watch Janet Jackson on Stan now.

But what about after you’ve smashed through Janet Jackson, the documentary series? Luckily, there are a number of other must-watch titles that offer a similar experience. Here’s a list to start you off.

What to watch after the Janet Jackson documentary

The Summer of Soul

What to watch after Janet Jackson music documentary
What to watch after Janet Jackson documentary. Credit: Hulu

This documentary film from Questlove is not just an entertaining watch, it’s got Oscar’s buzz surrounding it. The synopsis for The Summer of Soul reads as follows:

Over the course of six weeks during the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music, and fashion.

It features the likes of Stevie Wonder and Mahalia Jackson.

Watch The Summer of Soul on Disney+

20 Feet from Stardom

music documentary to watch after janet jackson
What to watch after the Janet Jackson documentary. Credit: Tremolo Productions

The synopsis for this powerful look at the lives of backup singers reads as follows:

Filmmaker Morgan Neville shines a long-overdue spotlight on the hit-making contributions of longtime backup singers like Darlene Love and Merry Clayton.

Watch 20 Feet from Stardom on SBS on Demand.

Homecoming

homecoming
What to watch after Janet Jackson documentary. Credit: Netflix

Say what you will about Beyoncé (just not to my face because I adore her), but Homecoming showed she is a force when it comes to creative direction and performance.

The synopsis for the documentary reads:

Homecoming is a 2019 concert film about American singer Beyoncé and her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, written, executive produced and directed by Beyoncé herself.

Watch Homecoming on Netflix.

Amazing Grace

Amazing Grace
What to watch after Janet Jackson documentary. Credit: NEON

What’s a music documentary list without a look at the Queen of Soul?

Amazing Grace‘s synopsis reads as follows:

A documentary presenting the live recording of Aretha Franklin’s album Amazing Grace at The New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles in January 1972.

Watch Amazing Grace by renting it on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

Amy

music documentary after janet jackson
What to watch after Janet Jackson documentary. Credit: Film4

A tragic story about a phenomenal talent.

The Amy documentary synopsis reads as follows:

Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse.

Watch Amy on Netflix.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.