5 Music Documentaries to Watch If ‘Janet Jackson’ Struck a Chord with You

Coming fresh off the back of an intense binge session of Janet Jackson, the documentary series? I know how you feel. The intimate look into the musician’s life is compelling watching, and perhaps gives audiences the most intimate look at Jackson we’ve ever seen.

For those who haven’t yet seen Janet Jackson’s documentary series, it’s a four-part journey and, well… there are more than a few emotional moments. The synopsis reads:

With unprecedented access to the global icon, JANET JACKSON is an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at one of the best-selling artists in music history, taking viewers through Janet’s life and career, with never-before-seen footage and interviews.

You can watch Janet Jackson on Stan now.

But what about after you’ve smashed through Janet Jackson, the documentary series? Luckily, there are a number of other must-watch titles that offer a similar experience. Here’s a list to start you off.

What to watch after the Janet Jackson documentary

The Summer of Soul

This documentary film from Questlove is not just an entertaining watch, it’s got Oscar’s buzz surrounding it. The synopsis for The Summer of Soul reads as follows:

Over the course of six weeks during the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music, and fashion.

It features the likes of Stevie Wonder and Mahalia Jackson.

Watch The Summer of Soul on Disney+

20 Feet from Stardom

The synopsis for this powerful look at the lives of backup singers reads as follows:

Filmmaker Morgan Neville shines a long-overdue spotlight on the hit-making contributions of longtime backup singers like Darlene Love and Merry Clayton.

Watch 20 Feet from Stardom on SBS on Demand.

Homecoming

Say what you will about Beyoncé (just not to my face because I adore her), but Homecoming showed she is a force when it comes to creative direction and performance.

The synopsis for the documentary reads:

Homecoming is a 2019 concert film about American singer Beyoncé and her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, written, executive produced and directed by Beyoncé herself.

Watch Homecoming on Netflix.

Amazing Grace

What’s a music documentary list without a look at the Queen of Soul?

Amazing Grace‘s synopsis reads as follows:

A documentary presenting the live recording of Aretha Franklin’s album Amazing Grace at The New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles in January 1972.

Watch Amazing Grace by renting it on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

Amy

A tragic story about a phenomenal talent.

The Amy documentary synopsis reads as follows:

Archival footage and personal testimonials present an intimate portrait of the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse.

Watch Amy on Netflix.