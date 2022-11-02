This Is How Each Star Sign Likes to Flirt, According to an Astrologer

Romance is a difficult skill to navigate, especially when trying to pick up on flirting cues. “Are they interested, or are they just being nice? What does that winky emoji really mean? Why did (or didn’t) they follow me on social media?”

Depending on who you’re flirting with and how good your own game is, it can either go one of two ways: a witty conversational dance filled with shared curiosity and excitement or a complete and utter trainwreck abundant with awkward silences. Yikes.

But what if we told you the latter can be avoided just by looking towards modern astrology?

“Think of astrology as a road map that helps us understand how we operate as individuals in all facets of life, including our approach to friendship, careers and, of course, dating,” explained PEDESTRIAN.TV’s Senior Entertainment Editor and Astrologer Matthew Galea. “Your sign and the various placements of your chart tell you what you want in a relationship and how you play the dating game,” Galea continued. “By analysing the qualities of our sign, we can gain a better understanding of what we’re looking for in a relationship and how we go about interacting with others.” Read: nailing your flirting game.

Of course, you should never feel pressured to change who you are or act out of the ordinary just for the sake of trying to impress someone. Remember: authenticity is incredibly attractive — and it’s always the best dating strategy. Instead, simply knowing another person’s star sign can give you some intel into their behaviours, and you can also learn a lot about yourself in the process.

So, with the help of Galea, we’ve pulled together a definitive guide on what makes each sign tick. Whether you want to impress your Hinge date or chat up that cutie at the coffee shop, you can now enter every interaction with more confidence and exit with an irresistible edge.

Star sign flirting tips, according to an astrologer

Star sign flirting tips: Aries (March 21 — April 20)

‘Go big or go home’ is an Arian’s flirting motto.

“They’re not shy about approaching you at a bar or sliding into your DMs to see if you’re interested. They’d rather shoot their shot than take their time and risk missing out,” Galea shared.

Lucky for you, their no-BS attitude means mind games like breadcrumbing, gaslighting or playing hard to get aren’t on their to-do list and there’s a pretty high chance you’ll receive a flirty text from them before the night has ended.

So, if the feeling is mutual, don’t be shy to let them know ASAP because not only will they appreciate your directness, but they’ll probably move on just as fast if you don’t show any interest.

Star sign flirting tips: Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

This romantic and charming star sign is a bit old-fashioned and likes to take things slow, so it’s best to refrain from any hard-and-fast approaches.

You’ll know they’re into you if they take you on lunch and dinner dates (notably to trendy places you’ve been seeing all over TikTok) and gift you with the most delectable sweet treats out of the blue.

“Their love language is gift giving (and receiving) so you can look forward to some epic dates at the best eateries in town,” Galea said.

That doesn’t mean you have to repay their generosity by breaking the bank with fancy meals just to show you’re interested — there’s nothing Taureans love more than eye contact, deep conversations, flirty arm touches and lots of cuddles.

Star sign flirting tips: Gemini (May 22 — June 22)

When it comes to flirting, no one deserves the gold medal more than a Gemini. Adventurous, smart and highly talkative, this sign that’s ruled by communication planet Mercury, will definitely keep you on your toes.

“They love meeting new people and when they do, they make it their mission to learn everything there is to know about you. They’ll try to charm you by engaging you in stimulating conversations that leave you thinking about them hours after,” explained Galea.

Brush up on your flirting vocab and you can expect your texts with a Gemini to be abundant with endless memes, banter and maybe a few raunchy sexts.

Star sign flirting tips: Cancer (June 23 — July 23)

You’ll have deep conversations with a Cancer who’s flirting with you.

“They ask you many intense questions about yourself, which might sound off-putting, but since they’re so warm and nurturing, you’ll feel comfortable telling them everything, even stuff you didn’t know was there,” Galea shared here.

Because trust is integral to a Cancer’s personality, a good way to flirt with them is by showing interest in their close friend circle and proving you mesh with the whole crew. Once their friends can vouch for you, they’ll fall hard and fast and will do anything to help you feel safe around them.

Star sign flirting tips: Leo (July 24 — August 23)

Subtlety is not a word in a Leo’s vocabulary because, boy, this bold and ambitious sign is *confident* when it comes to dating and flirting.

“They have flirting down to a science and will have you totally bewitched by their charming personality, their glowing appearance and their effortlessly cool vibe,” explained Galea.

You’ll know a Leo is flirting with you if they won’t stop bragging about their achievements or showing off their skills. While some may find this annoying, those who perceive it as alluring will be in for a real treat because a true Leo will make their crush feel extra special.

Star sign flirting tips: Virgo (August 24 — September 23)

This thoughtful and methodical earth sign is all about flattering their crush, from laughing at all their jokes to complimenting their fashion sense.

At first, you may question whether they’ve friend-zoned you but hang in there, because logical Virgos prefer to take a friendship path first before diving into a full-on love story. You’ll know they think of you as more than just a friend if they try to find out as much as they can about your life and then proceed to use this information to dazzle you.

“They’ll ask for your favourite cuisine, movies, music, the works. They’ll then undergo thorough research so they can blow you away with their findings and have you hooked on their ability to banter about your favourite topics,” Galea shared.

Impress them by thanking them for their thoughtfulness and asking plenty of questions about their hobbies and interests in return.

Star sign flirting tips: Libra (September 24 — October 23)

You know those dating profiles that just stand out from the crowd? Well, they’re probably Librans. These super flirty and romantic air sign angels are known to have the most swipe-rightable profiles and are so smooth at keeping the conversation flowing that you’ll be dying to meet them IRL.

Plus, “they’re great at hitting you up on social media by liking your pics and sliding into your DMs in a non-creepy way.”

You can get them all starry-eyed by dropping them compliments here and there and reciprocating their fun and flirty vibes.

Star sign flirting tips: Scorpio (October 24 — November 22)

Word of warning: prepare to be hooked to a Scorpio who’s into you because they’re the masters at luring people in with their mysteriousness.

“They lean into their whole mysterioso vibe to make you want to find out everything you can about them, but they’re rather private and only give away a little bit at a time,” Galea said.

As much as you’ll want to continue chatting with them non-stop, try your hardest to refrain from the urge. Instead, play their game and leave out little tidbits of information about yourself to get them just as hooked to you.

Star sign flirting tips: Sagittarius (November 23 — December 21)

Don’t be afraid to use those Grade-A cheesy pickup lines you used back in high school the next time you’re in a convo with a Sagittarius you’re interested in. Not only will they appreciate your sense of humour, but it will definitely get them hooked (enter: the flirty Instagram DM slide).

Once they’ve got your attention, they’ll continue to entertain and surprise you.

“They’re great conversationalists who will go from having you engrossed in intellectual debates to having you laugh your ass off at their witty banter,” Galea added. Read: no awkward silences.

Just be sure to laugh at their jokes and appreciate their upbeat personality because when a Sagittarius is single, they’ll most likely have a few crushes at a time, which only means they’re not afraid to quickly move on if they’re not vibing with you.

You’ll also want to ensure you love spontaneity because there’s a pretty high chance they’ll invite you to random events at the very last minute — just another way to show you that life with them is one big adventure.

Star sign flirting tips: Capricorn (December 22 — January 20)

Capricorns are one of the least romantic signs of the zodiac and when it comes to the flirt game, they’re direct and no-nonsense. If they feel like they’re wasting their time, they’ll exit a conversation before you can even text ‘“sup”. The way to win them over is by showing them that you’re trustworthy and deserving of their time. It’ll take a while for them to soften their walls but you’ll know they’re finally invested in you when they use their sarcastic Capricorn edge to win you over.

“They won’t be shy to sass or zing you in a joking sort of way. Just don’t take their savage tone too seriously because they’re just trying to make you laugh,” Galea shared.

Star sign flirting tips: Aquarius (January 21 — February 19)

The deeply cerebral Aquarius takes an unconventional approach to dating and flirting, and to attract one, you’ll need to be on the same quirky wavelength.

Be sure to skip the generic dating app questions they’ve had to answer a million times and go straight in with the eccentric. Think: AI, psychology, philosophy, humanitarian issues, politics and anything that’ll pull both of you into lengthy intellectual debates and discussions.

IRL dates are just as unconventional, too. “They like to push the boundaries in life and will also do so in dating by inviting you to an art gallery or underground rave rather than a simple dinner,” Galea said.

Star sign flirting tips: Pisces (February 20 — March 20)

To a Pisces, flirting is all about showing they’re curious without outwardly saying so.

“This ultra-sensitive water sign is so in touch with their emotions and those of others that they’re almost empathic,” Galea explained.

They’re usually not the ones to lead and secretly hope their crush will be the one to make the first move. You can peel away their shy shell by asking questions about their feelings and dreams and then sharing yours, too. Doing this will help build a layer of trust, showing them that you won’t end up breaking their heart.

Once you’re officially dating or in a relationship, your Pisces lover will basically be like having a therapist on-hand to chat to 24/7 about your hopes, fears and dreams.