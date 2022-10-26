Zodiac Dating Trends: Sorry Virgos, You’re the Most Single Sign

Is your star sign a Virgo? Do you own a dog? Well, it turns out both Virgos and dog lovers are common finds on Hinge. Bonus points if you’re a Virgo and have a dog – you’re a double whammy.

Does that mean that Virgos are potentially the most single sign of all the Zodiacs? Maybe. But you know what? They are trying their best and putting themselves out there, so we can’t (really) blame them for chronically being on dating apps.

Following the launch of the Hinge’s video and poll prompts, the app will now be releasing two new features designed to help bring your profile to life and (hopefully) spark better conversations: Zodiac signs and pets.

You’ll now be able to showcase your pet and star sign in the vital section on Hinge. This is the little horizontal tab that also shows your age and height.

Using star signs to help navigate the dating world is really common and can be a useful guide for some. As such, we’ve got some great tips from Hinge’s Love and Connection expert Moe Ari Brown.

This just in: Virgos are romance chasers, and people love dogs

Hinge’s data showed us what we already knew; that having dogs in your profile really gets people going, if you know what I mean.

So much so that research shows that a whopping 83 per cent of users are keen to match with someone who has a dog. Dates are also twice as excited to match with a dog owner than a cat owner. Sorry to the cat fans out there.

As for Virgos, Hinge says that they are the most common star sign on Hinge. Research also showed that LGBTQIA+ users were 86 per cent more likely to add their zodiac signs to their profiles.

If you want some more astrolo-tea, Aquarians are the most likely to have voice prompts on their profile. Who has the most video prompts? Libras.

Why are Virgos so single?

You might be wondering why there are so many Virgos on Hinge. We were thinking the same.

According to the infamous app, Co-Star, Virgos are often single because they are afflicted with an absurd amount of expectation. Their love lives are tumultuous because Virgos are often overly critical of both themselves and other people.

Basically, they are harder to please. So, that’s um… fun for them.

How to start a conversation with different star signs

Dating people with star signs that are compatible with yours is one way many people seek to find love. Now that we can see other users’ star signs on Hinge, it’s useful to know the best ways to start a conversation with them.

Luckily for us, Hinge’s Love and Connection Expert, Moe Ari Brown, gave us some conversation starters for each main group of the Zodiac.

Fire signs (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius): What are your passions in life? What’s your next adventure?

Water (Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces): What is the most interesting dream you’ve had lately? What is your favourite childhood memory?

Earth (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn): What is your greatest achievement to date? What would your family say is your best quality?

Air (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius): What social cause is closest to your heart? What is one thing about you that you consider unique?

How to get the conversation going with a pet owners

As a pet is central to many people’s lives and everyday activities, Moe Ari Brown suggests you ask a lot of questions that show you’re interested in their relationship with their pet.

Here are some things you can do to chat up a pet owner:

Learn as much as you can about their pet and their relationship with their pet Ask them what kind of treats their pet likes and bring one when you’re meeting their pet If their pet likes you, this will go a long way in supporting your date in feeling relaxed with you If you’re allergic to their pet, be honest and upfront about it Always be respectful about how they are raising their pet. Everyone has different rules and boundaries with their animal

There you go! Some great tips about how to start a successful conversation and start dating certain star signs as well as the pet-obsessed.

Alexa, play Virgo’s Groove by Beyoncé.