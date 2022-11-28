All The Major Video Game Releases to Look Out for in December

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s been a busy year for new video games, and now we come to the final month of releases in December.

It may be a typically “quiet” month, but December still has plenty of new games to offer. There are four major releases in the first week of December alone, including the new survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol, so prepare your bank account for an onslaught.

Here are all the major game releases you have to look forward to in December 2022.

What new video games are coming out in December 2022?

The Callisto Protocol

Release date: December 2

Looking very much like a spiritual successor to Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol is a new survival horror game.

Set 300 years in the future, you take on the role of Jacob Lee, who is thrown into a maximum security prison located on Jupiter’s Moon, Callisto. If that wasn’t bad enough, the inmates are starting to turn into monstrous creatures and it’s up to you to escape alive.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox One | Xbox Series X

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Release date: December 2

Marvel’s big game of the year is a tactical RPG strategy game featuring all your favourite comic book heroes like Wolverine, Iron Man and Ghost Rider, who team up to help defeat Lilith, the Mother of Demons.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | Xbox Series X

Need For Speed Unbound

Release date: December 2

The next instalment in the Need For Speed franchise brings a stylistic take on the art design of the racing simulator. Taking a street art approach to street racing, Need For Speed Unbound has a unique visual style centred around graffiti with a bunch of new custom rides and a soundtrack led by A$AP Rocky.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | Xbox Series X

Hello Neighbour 2

Release date: December 6

Ever wanted to sneak into your neighbour’s house and see what secrets they’re hiding in their basement? Hello Neighbour 2 lets you just do that. Sometimes referred to as an “investigative journalist simulator”, your character will need to observe your neighbour’s habits and sneak around the streets of Raven Brooks to uncover the truth.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox | Switch

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Release date: December 13

If you’re confused about all the twisting timelines and jumbled names of the Final Fantasy universe, you’re not alone. Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII Reunion may have a long title but just know that it’s a remaster of the original Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII, and you’re good to go. This version has improved HD graphics, a remastered soundtrack and an updated combat system to revitalise the classic story.

Pre-order it now: PS5 | PS4 | Xbox Series X | Switch

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll bring lists of the best games to buy every month through next year.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in December? Let us know in the comments.

This article has been updated to reflect new games releasing in December 2022.