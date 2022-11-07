The Best Camping and Glamping Spots in Australia, Starting at Just $14 a Night

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s no secret that the Christmas holiday period is known for milking your bank account for all it’s worth. From gift-giving to attending a million-and-one Kris Kringle parties and events, it’s an expensive time of year for all.

If you think that means you’re going to have to forfeit your summer vacay because you can’t afford a $2.9k flight for you and the kids to that tropical island dreamscape right now — we’re here to tell you otherwise.

Enter: Hipcamp. The Aussie camping directory that allows you to search hundreds upon hundreds of affordable vacation destinations in Australia.

It’s very much like Airbnb, but instead of being left with a bunch of zeroes at the end of your total cost, you’ll be greeted with something much more manageable. That’s thanks to the fact over 50% of Hipcamp Australia’s listings cost under $50 a night. This includes experiences like sleeping under the stars in national parks and experiencing the beauty of the outdoors first-hand.

If you’re sitting here thinking, “you couldn’t catch me dead camping,” or you just don’t have all the gear to make it worthwhile — you’ll find there’s also a bunch of cabins and glamping-style tents you can rent out for significantly less, too.

To give you some insight into what’s on offer this summer, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite (and relatively affordable) camping sites and experiences for you to look into. If you do see one you like — we recommend getting in fast before your dates sell out.

Hipcamp’s best Australian listings

VIC

Iron Brook Donkey Farm is located on the mountain pasture backing onto the Yarra State Forest, so you can make the rolling hills your home away from home for a few nights. In terms of things to do — the area is great for exploration, and you can bush walk along the little creek or just sit on your deck chair, read, and enjoy the stunning surroundings.

Book here.

Hidden amongst the mountains just outside of Whittlesea, this gem is located on an epic 40-acre property and sits above the clouds. If you are drawn to the scenery when it comes to choosing a place — just know this one offers sweeping views, a hidden waterfall, a clear campground and plenty of wildlife. Hard to fault, right?

Book here.

Riverside King Valley from $18 per night

For a more rustic adventure, Riverside King Valley is set on the banks of the King River in King Valley Victoria, which is a 38km drive on a sealed road from Wangaratta.

It’s surrounded by postcard-esque countryside scenes with access to 1km of river frontage. This is great if you’re into swimming, tubing, canoeing and fishing. Plus, the kids will love it.

Book here.

For our more seasoned campers or anyone who needs to give their camp gear a workout after two years of lockdowns, Rodborough Vale is a 600-acre working sheep property with a combination of creek flats, native bushland and rocky volcanic outcrops for you to camp on. There’s also a creek if you’re inclined to take a dip.

Book here.

NSW

Rivers Run Colo from $48 per night

For our friends out there who want to get out into nature but still have some sort of amenities at their fingertips, this glamping (or camping) experience nestled on the banks of the beautiful Colo River at Rivers Run Colo is the perfect compromise. Located on 26 acres of lush natural bushland just 1.5hrs from the Sydney CBD, this property is fab for a romantic weekend away or little girl’s trip.

Book here.

If you’re a lover of all things water and swimming in summer, this riverfront campground stretches along the Hawkesbury-Nepean River. Thank us later.

Book here.

Nestled between the Oxley River and Mount Warning rests The River Orchard. This fun little working macadamia farm boasts four campsites, each positioned in different nooks of the property, giving you the option of a bunch of different private experiences.

Book here.

Coffs Harbour Camping & 4WD from $20 per night

Located on a 230-acre estate, this Coffs Harbour Camping & 4WD site truly offers fun for everyone – including a rustic cabin recycled from the original homestead from 1890. With grazing farm animals and a secret garden, this central property is a great recommendation if you have kids.

Book here.

Sapphire Coast Dairy-Homestead from $60 per night

Everyone dreams of an outdoor bathtub when booking a vacation property, and this one well and truly provides. Overlooking the mountainous ranges of Biamanga National Park. Sapphire Coast Dairy Homestead is a tranquil escape for anyone wanting to experience the best of the outdoors. And at only $60/night, it’s a steal!

Book here.

You can pitch your tent or park your caravan in this expansive paddock right under the stars. Noah’s Ark Farm Stay is the perfect family getaway that lets you enjoy the space with some sheep, deer, and peacocks.

Book here.

QLD

Located on over 210 acres of the beautiful Mary River in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, this working family dairy farm offers four peaceful sites with free kayak use, giving campers an all-round outdoor experience away from those expansive crowds you often see flocking to other packed sites around the Christmas period.

Book here.

Nestled in the Wide Bay/Fraser Coast area of Queensland, where relaxation, peace and privacy reign supreme, Dam Crazy Camping on Hipcamp is a tranquil retreat where guests can birdwatch, kayak, fish, hike, or ride one of the nearby trails.

Book here.

Situated between Imbil and Lake Borumba on the beautiful Yabba Creek is the stunning Maluka Park. Featuring 1km of creek frontage, the camping sites have ample room for fishing, swimming, kayaking and even platypus sightseeing if you’re lucky.

Book here.

NT

Located smack bang at the entrance of Litchfield National Park is this picturesque farm stay. Whether you choose to feed the cows, pet the kangaroos or throw a line into the pond, Paradise Ponds is a great family-friendly destination for your whole clan.

Book here.

TASMANIA

If you want to get a taste of real waterfront camping in northern Tasmania, this Farm on Franklin site allows you to sleep alongside the Franklin Rivulet — the picturesque tidal estuary, and enjoy fun activities like fishing, kayaking, bushwalking, bird watching, oystering, wildlife spotting, egg collecting and dog patting (our favourite pastime).

Book here.

WA

Boasting epic onsite facilities like a swimming pool, canoe hire, bike hire, off-road tracks and fishing spots, this site is another great place to take the whole family for the holidays. The stars are night is also said to be a major highlight.

Book here.

Perron Estate Camping from $48 per night

From highland nature to peppermint tree paddocks to a large freshwater dam and the most beautiful sunset you ever did see, Perron Estate on Hipcamp has it all.

Book here.

SA

Perched just off the Horrocks Highway on the way to the Clare Valley amongst 42 acres of peppermint gum scrub, this place is home to some amazing camping spots with plenty of space to explore, and quiet country roads for walking or riding. It’s also got fabulous views of the ranges and valley as well as heaps of kangaroos, kookaburras and more native wildlife to co-exist with.

Book here.

Edgehill Farm is a sheep and cropping farm nestled between Barossa and Clare Valley, 7km out of Riverton and one hour north of Adelaide. The campsites are located on the pasture paddocks of the exquisite farm. You might even be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of some sheep wandering around, too.

Book here.

Interested? Head to Hipcamp Australia here to search what’s available depending on your desired location and dates.