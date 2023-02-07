From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale

Run and get your 2023 interior mood board because we’ve got some good news for you. This week only, Lounge Lovers is slicing some major bucks (we’re talking up to 60% off) from its furniture and bedding ranges as part of a stocktake sale.
From plush lounge sets and weather-proof tables to a range of dining chairs and accent pieces, your living space will be stylish, comfortable and as elegant as the pictures on your mood board.
Categorised by particular styles, including beach shack, modern contemporary, and minimalist, with a special mention to our apartment dwellers — this is just a small glimpse of everything the cult-fave furniture brand has on offer this week.
Boho Beach Shack
First up is the boho beach shack aesthetic for anyone out there who wants their outdoor area to look like a seaside oasis. This includes a bunch of light-washed wooden details with lighter linens. Finish it with some neat cushions, candles and maybe a decorative surfboard for the complete “I live on the Sunny Coast” look.
Exton Nest of 3 Coffee Table, $299 (usually $699)
Hunter TV Unit, $349 (usually $699)
Malibu Two-Seat Sofa, $949 (usually $1,099)
Amalfi Outdoor Dining Table, $1,499 (usually $1,999)
Ravello Outdoor Dining Table, $999 (usually $1,799)
Modern Contemporary
If you want to give your home that modern contemporary vibe filled with quirky pieces and pops of colour alongside darker accent pieces against modern pine wood, these plush couch and chair options will get you there on the cheap.
Nadia 3-seat sofa, $2,699 (usually $3,699)
Cuba Tan Dining Chair, $199 (usually $369)
Harmony Queen Bed Head, $199 (usually $299)
Newport Outdoor Lounge Set, $3,499 (usually $3,999)
All-White Minimalist
We get it, you love the clean look. Thankfully, Lounge Lovers has a range of all-white pieces to let you live out your minimalist dreams. This includes gorgeous white chairs and a versatile white outdoor table. Oh, and we can’t forget the trendy boucle accent pieces.
Jaque Terrazzo Stool Side Table, $199 (usually $249)
Christina Accent Chair, $349 (usually $649)
Maui Outdoor Dining Chair, $349 (usually $399)
Orbit Dining Chair, $99 (usually $119)
Apartment Living
If you live in an inner-city high-rise apartment building or a small flat where you’re low on room, these space-efficient options will help you maximise your smaller space. This includes an epic little bench to enjoy your morning breakfast and even these neat bar stools to put around a slim high-top table or kitchen bench.
Cuba Woven Bench, $299 (usually $499)
Honcho High Bar Stool, $129 (usually $179)
Want to check out more of Lounge Lovers’ outdoor furniture range? Head here.
Happy shopping!
Log in to comment on this story!Log in