‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Level Up Your Life

From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale

Tiffany Forbes

Published 3 hours ago: February 7, 2023 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:lounge lovers
sale
From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Run and get your 2023 interior mood board because we’ve got some good news for you. This week only, Lounge Lovers is slicing some major bucks (we’re talking up to 60% off) from its furniture and bedding ranges as part of a stocktake sale.

From plush lounge sets and weather-proof tables to a range of dining chairs and accent pieces, your living space will be stylish, comfortable and as elegant as the pictures on your mood board.

READ MORE
Move These Outdoor Potted Plants Indoors If You Want Them to Survive the Winter

Categorised by particular styles, including beach shack, modern contemporary, and minimalist, with a special mention to our apartment dwellers — this is just a small glimpse of everything the cult-fave furniture brand has on offer this week.

Boho Beach Shack

First up is the boho beach shack aesthetic for anyone out there who wants their outdoor area to look like a seaside oasis. This includes a bunch of light-washed wooden details with lighter linens. Finish it with some neat cushions, candles and maybe a decorative surfboard for the complete “I live on the Sunny Coast” look.

Exton Nest of 3 Coffee Table, $299 (usually $699)

From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale

Hunter TV Unit, $349 (usually $699)

From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale

Malibu Two-Seat Sofa, $949 (usually $1,099)

From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale

Amalfi Outdoor Dining Table, $1,499 (usually $1,999)

From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale

Ravello Outdoor Dining Table, $999 (usually $1,799)

From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale

Modern Contemporary

If you want to give your home that modern contemporary vibe filled with quirky pieces and pops of colour alongside darker accent pieces against modern pine wood, these plush couch and chair options will get you there on the cheap.

Nadia 3-seat sofa, $2,699 (usually $3,699)

From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale

Cuba Tan Dining Chair, $199 (usually $369)

From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale

Harmony Queen Bed Head, $199 (usually $299)

From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale

Newport Outdoor Lounge Set, $3,499 (usually $3,999)

Lounge lovers, lounge lovers outdoor furniture, outdoor setting, outdoor table

All-White Minimalist

We get it, you love the clean look. Thankfully, Lounge Lovers has a range of all-white pieces to let you live out your minimalist dreams. This includes gorgeous white chairs and a versatile white outdoor table. Oh, and we can’t forget the trendy boucle accent pieces.

Jaque Terrazzo Stool Side Table, $199 (usually $249)

From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale

Christina Accent Chair, $349 (usually $649)

lounge lovers

Maui Outdoor Dining Chair, $349 (usually $399)

Lounge lovers, lounge lovers outdoor furniture, outdoor setting, outdoor table

Orbit Dining Chair, $99 (usually $119)

lounge lovers

Apartment Living 

If you live in an inner-city high-rise apartment building or a small flat where you’re low on room, these space-efficient options will help you maximise your smaller space. This includes an epic little bench to enjoy your morning breakfast and even these neat bar stools to put around a slim high-top table or kitchen bench.

Cuba Woven Bench, $299 (usually $499)

 

From Boucle Chairs to Velvet Bed Heads, Here’s What Lounge Lovers is Slashing for Its 60% Off Stocktake Sale

Honcho High Bar Stool, $129 (usually $179)

lounge lovers

Want to check out more of Lounge Lovers’ outdoor furniture range? Head here.

Happy shopping!

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.