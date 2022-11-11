How to Watch the Final Races in the 2022 F1 World Championship

If there’s one sporting event that always wins the attention of the masses it’s Formula 1. And while the 2022 season may be drawing to a close, folks are already excited about the start of 2023’s schedule. For those of you who are revved up about the World Championship F1 racing season, here’s everything you need to know about tuning in from Australia.
From getting your hands on F1 tickets, to a breakdown of the schedule calendar, and a look at major teams and drivers, here’s everything you need to know about the Formula One season this year.
What is Formula 1?
Just in case you get all the different car races confused (hello, me), Formula 1 is a high-level motor racing contest featuring single-seat, open-wheel and open-cockpit vehicles.
I like to think of these cars as incredibly jacked go-karts. Also, in the world of car racing, you’ll find Supercar championships, which feature more common branded cars like Holden and Ford.
If you would like a better explainer than this on what Formula 1 is, we recommend you check out the docu-series Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix. It’s an easy and thrilling entrance into the world of F1 racing.
2022 teams and drivers
Here’s a quick overview of the teams competing in the F1 for 2022 and their corresponding drivers.
Alfa Romeo F1 2022 Drivers: Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas
AlphaTauri F1 2022 Drivers: Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda
Alpine F1 2022 Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon
Aston Martin F1 2022 Drivers: Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll
Ferrari F1 2022 Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz
Haas F1 2022 Drivers: Mick Schumacher, Kevin Magnussen
McLaren F1 2022 Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris
Mercedes F1 2022 Drivers: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell
Red Bull F1 2022 Drivers: Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez
Williams F1 2022 Drivers: Nicholas Latifi, Alexander Albon
The biggest update in this space, for Aussies especially, is the announcement that Daniel Riccardo will not have a seat with an F1 team for 2023. The latest update is that Riccardo is in talks with Mercedes and RedBull as a reserve driver.
Where can you watch F1 in Australia?
Local sports streaming service Kayo is coming through with the F1 goods this year. Kayo Sport and Foxtel have become the homes of live coverage for every practice, qualifying session and race from the 2022 F1 World Championship.
The only exception here was the Australian Grand Prix, which was available on free-to-air via Channel 10.
You can stream races live or on-demand on Kayo for $25 a month. Races run through to November, and the 2023 season kicks off in March.
Formula 1 2022 calendar: When are the races?
The 2022 season of Formula 1 returned to the track on March 18, 2022, with the Round 1 Bahrain: Race and continues through to November 20, 2022.
The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix was across April 8 – 10, 2022.
You can read more on the full F1 2022 schedule here.
The complete F1 2022 schedule runs as follows:
- Bahrain Grand Prix: March 18 – 21
- Saudi Arabia Grand Prix: March 25 – 27
- Australia Grand Prix: April 8 – 10
- Italy Grand Prix (Emilia Romagna): April 22 – 24
- United States Grand Prix (Miami): May 6 – 8
- Spain Grand Prix: May 20 – 22
- Monaco Grand Prix: May 27 – 29
- Azerbaijan Grand Prix: June 10 – 12
- Canada Grand Prix: June 17 – 19
- Great Britain Grand Prix: July 1 – 3
- Austria Grand Prix: July 8 – 10
- France Grand Prix: July 22 – 24
- Hungary Grand Prix: July 29 – 31
- Belgium Grand Prix: August 26 – 28
- Netherlands Grand Prix: September 2 – 4
- Italy Grand Prix (Monza): September 9 – 11
- Singapore Grand Prix: September 30 – October 2
- Japan Grand Prix: October 7 – 9
- United States Grand Prix (Austin): October 21 – 23
- Mexico Grand Prix: October 28 – 30
- Brazil Grand Prix: November 11 – 13
- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: November 18 – 20
If you’ve missed any of the action and would like to catch up, you can watch replays of races on Kayo here.
F1 tickets in 2022
If you’re lucky enough to be able to attend an F1 race in real life this year, you can purchase tickets to the events via the official Formula One website here.
The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix for 2023
While the 2023 F1 season is yet to kick off, folks are already keen to start planning for the Australian Grand Prix. The event is slated for its traditional slot in March, and tickets are going on sale from November 22.
Pre-sale access is already exhausted, so you can assume these tickets are going to move fast.
Here are the details you need to know, however:
The 2023 Australia F1 Grand Prix is set for March 30 – April 2 at Albert Park.
Ticket allocation dates are:
- Tuesday, 22 November: Hospitality Experiences, AusGP Access Pre-Sale (Pole & Elite)
- Wednesday, 23 November: AusGP Access Pre-Sale (Premium & Starter)
- Tuesday, 29 November: Grandstands
- Tuesday, 6 December: Park Pass (General Admission)
What other racing content is available?
Kayo isn’t home to just the races this F1 season. Also on offer is the new three-part docu-series Beyond All Limits: Hamilton Vs Verstappen (on Kayo and Foxtel).
There are also Formula 1 Replays to travel back through if you’d like to relive past moments, and for real F1 fans, there’s the Classics Vault full of historic racing events.
Kayo Minis are also included for championship races as a part of Kayo Freebies.
Basically, there’s a whole lot of F1 content going on this season so plan your time on the couch accordingly.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
