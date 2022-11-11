How to Watch the Final Races in the 2022 F1 World Championship

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If there’s one sporting event that always wins the attention of the masses it’s Formula 1. And while the 2022 season may be drawing to a close, folks are already excited about the start of 2023’s schedule. For those of you who are revved up about the World Championship F1 racing season, here’s everything you need to know about tuning in from Australia.

From getting your hands on F1 tickets, to a breakdown of the schedule calendar, and a look at major teams and drivers, here’s everything you need to know about the Formula One season this year.

What is Formula 1?

Just in case you get all the different car races confused (hello, me), Formula 1 is a high-level motor racing contest featuring single-seat, open-wheel and open-cockpit vehicles.

I like to think of these cars as incredibly jacked go-karts. Also, in the world of car racing, you’ll find Supercar championships, which feature more common branded cars like Holden and Ford.

If you would like a better explainer than this on what Formula 1 is, we recommend you check out the docu-series Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix. It’s an easy and thrilling entrance into the world of F1 racing.

2022 teams and drivers

Here’s a quick overview of the teams competing in the F1 for 2022 and their corresponding drivers.

Alfa Romeo F1 2022 Drivers: Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas

AlphaTauri F1 2022 Drivers: Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda

Alpine F1 2022 Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin F1 2022 Drivers: Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll

Ferrari F1 2022 Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

Haas F1 2022 Drivers: Mick Schumacher, Kevin Magnussen

McLaren F1 2022 Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris

Mercedes F1 2022 Drivers: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell

Red Bull F1 2022 Drivers: Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez

Williams F1 2022 Drivers: Nicholas Latifi, Alexander Albon

The biggest update in this space, for Aussies especially, is the announcement that Daniel Riccardo will not have a seat with an F1 team for 2023. The latest update is that Riccardo is in talks with Mercedes and RedBull as a reserve driver.

Where can you watch F1 in Australia?

Local sports streaming service Kayo is coming through with the F1 goods this year. Kayo Sport and Foxtel have become the homes of live coverage for every practice, qualifying session and race from the 2022 F1 World Championship.

The only exception here was the Australian Grand Prix, which was available on free-to-air via Channel 10.

You can stream races live or on-demand on Kayo for $25 a month. Races run through to November, and the 2023 season kicks off in March.

Formula 1 2022 calendar: When are the races?

The 2022 season of Formula 1 returned to the track on March 18, 2022, with the Round 1 Bahrain: Race and continues through to November 20, 2022.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix was across April 8 – 10, 2022.

You can read more on the full F1 2022 schedule here.

The complete F1 2022 schedule runs as follows:

If you’ve missed any of the action and would like to catch up, you can watch replays of races on Kayo here.

F1 tickets in 2022

If you’re lucky enough to be able to attend an F1 race in real life this year, you can purchase tickets to the events via the official Formula One website here.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix for 2023

While the 2023 F1 season is yet to kick off, folks are already keen to start planning for the Australian Grand Prix. The event is slated for its traditional slot in March, and tickets are going on sale from November 22.

Pre-sale access is already exhausted, so you can assume these tickets are going to move fast.

Here are the details you need to know, however:

The 2023 Australia F1 Grand Prix is set for March 30 – April 2 at Albert Park.

Ticket allocation dates are:

Tuesday, 22 November: Hospitality Experiences, AusGP Access Pre-Sale (Pole & Elite)

Hospitality Experiences, AusGP Access Pre-Sale (Pole & Elite) Wednesday, 23 November: AusGP Access Pre-Sale (Premium & Starter)

AusGP Access Pre-Sale (Premium & Starter) Tuesday, 29 November: Grandstands

Grandstands Tuesday, 6 December: Park Pass (General Admission)

What other racing content is available?

Kayo isn’t home to just the races this F1 season. Also on offer is the new three-part docu-series Beyond All Limits: Hamilton Vs Verstappen (on Kayo and Foxtel).

There are also Formula 1 Replays to travel back through if you’d like to relive past moments, and for real F1 fans, there’s the Classics Vault full of historic racing events.

Kayo Minis are also included for championship races as a part of Kayo Freebies.

Basically, there’s a whole lot of F1 content going on this season so plan your time on the couch accordingly.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.