The Best Games on PS5, as Voted by Players

We’re coming up to three years since the PlayStation 5 first entered the world. For most of those years, the PS5 has been sold out; however, since Christmas, the console has been in plentiful supply, and Sony actually just celebrated a milestone of 40 million consoles sold.
Whether you’re new to the PS5 or are a veteran player, there are always new games to discover. In fact, Sony reports that there are more than 2,500 PS5 games now available. To figure out which are considered the best, PlayStation published a list on its blog detailing the top 40 games on PS5, as voted by players.
The top PS5 games, as voted by players
The list from PlayStation (in alphabetical order) includes:
- Astro’s Playroom
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Cult of the Lamb
- Dead Space
- Death’s Door
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Demon’s Souls
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Doki Doki Literature Club
- Elden Ring
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- FIFA 2023
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hades
- Hitman 3
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Humanity
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- SIFU
- Skater XL
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Stray
- Tales of Arise
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- The Last of Us Part I
- Worms Rumble
When you see all those titles laid out like that, it really reminds you what a massive few years it’s been for the PS5.
It’s great to see the likes of indies like Death’s Door, Hades and Cult of the Lamb up there alongside other heavyweights like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West. I’m also personally stoked to see my little beans in Fall Guys make the cut.
What about you? Is your favourite game up there in the list of the best of the best on PS5? If not, be sure to shout it out in the comments for others to find.
Here’s to many more great PS5 games to come.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
