The Best Games on PS5, as Voted by Players

We’re coming up to three years since the PlayStation 5 first entered the world. For most of those years, the PS5 has been sold out; however, since Christmas, the console has been in plentiful supply, and Sony actually just celebrated a milestone of 40 million consoles sold.

Whether you’re new to the PS5 or are a veteran player, there are always new games to discover. In fact, Sony reports that there are more than 2,500 PS5 games now available. To figure out which are considered the best, PlayStation published a list on its blog detailing the top 40 games on PS5, as voted by players.

The top PS5 games, as voted by players

The list from PlayStation (in alphabetical order) includes:

Astro’s Playroom

Bugsnax

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Cult of the Lamb

Dead Space

Death’s Door

Deep Rock Galactic

Demon’s Souls

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Doki Doki Literature Club

Elden Ring

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

FIFA 2023

Final Fantasy XVI

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

God of War: Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Hades

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Humanity

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

SIFU

Skater XL

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stray

Tales of Arise

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

The Last of Us Part I

Worms Rumble

When you see all those titles laid out like that, it really reminds you what a massive few years it’s been for the PS5.

It’s great to see the likes of indies like Death’s Door, Hades and Cult of the Lamb up there alongside other heavyweights like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West. I’m also personally stoked to see my little beans in Fall Guys make the cut.

What about you? Is your favourite game up there in the list of the best of the best on PS5? If not, be sure to shout it out in the comments for others to find.

Here’s to many more great PS5 games to come.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.