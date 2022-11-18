All the Marvel and DC Superhero Titles Hitting Screens Next Year

It’s been a big year for comic book fans. There’s barely been a month without a new superhero project to see at the cinemas or stream on our TVs and that trend is set to continue in 2023 if Marvel and DC have anything to say about it.

Both comic book empires have jam-packed their slates with many new movies and TV shows to watch, featuring both new and returning heroes. Here’s what Marvel and DC are releasing in 2023.

Marvel vs DC: What’s releasing in 2023?

Marvel 2023 release dates

Marvel has an equally big, if not bigger, year of content coming our way in 2023 and we’re really starting to see the MCU merge its storytelling across film and TV.

Three Avengers get sequels in 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and The Marvels rounding out a year of big movie releases.

Things are even more packed on the Disney+ side of things with new series like Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and Echo, plus new seasons for favourites like Loki and What If…?. The X-Men (!!) are also set to return next year in the animated revival X-Men ’97.

And let’s not forget the other Marvel heroes that exist outside the MCU. Sony’s Marvel universe is expanding in 2023, too, with the highly-anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and a new live-action film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kraven the Hunter.

Here are all the upcoming Marvel release dates (which we’ve translated into Aussie seasons):

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 16, 2023

Secret Invasion – Autumn 2023

What If…? Season 2 – Early 2023 TBC

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 – May 4, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023

The Marvels – July 27, 2023

Echo – Winter 2023

Loki Season 2 – Winter 2023

Ironheart – Spring 2023

X-Men ’97 – Spring 2023

Kraven the Hunter – October 5, 2023

What do you think are the must-see movies out of this bunch?

Personally, our bets are on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse being another knockout. Also, expect big things from Ant-Man 3, which sees Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conquerer appear to cause mayhem.

We also can’t wait to see some of our favourites return, like Kamala Khan in The Marvels and Riri Williams in Ironheart, and meet some new faces, particularly Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke’s characters in Secret Invasion.

You can see what other Marvel movies are releasing beyond 2023 here.

DC 2023 release dates

DC had a pretty big year in 2022 with the release of The Batman, The Sandman and Black Adam, as well as a plethora of TV shows.

DC cut back on the number of projects it’s releasing during the Warner Bros. merger in the US, which resulted in the unfortunate axing of titles like Batgirl. Therefore, 2023 is looking a little less crammed – but we will see Shazam and Aquaman both back in sequels. The troubled solo film for Ezra Miller’s The Flash is also on the slate for next year, and it will be interesting to see how that is handled closer to release.

These are the DC release dates to keep on your calendar:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – March 16, 2023

The Flash – June 22, 2023

Blue Beetle – August 17, 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December 26, 2023

The Flash Season 9 – 2023

Superman & Lois Season 3 – 2023

The Shazam! sequel is no doubt going to be another fun ride with Zachary Levi’s kid hero returning to face a trio of gods that includes Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren.

Blue Beetle is another new hero on the block who is worth keeping an eye on. The movie introduces Jaime Reyes, a Hispanic teen who gets a superhuman exoskeleton from a mysterious scarab.

Looking at those Marvel and DC line-ups, it’s shaping up to be a pretty big year for comic-book movie fans. If you’re wondering what other non-superhero movies are heading our way next year, here are some highlights.