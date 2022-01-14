14 New TV Series Everyone Will Watch This Year

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Look, let’s be real: Pandemic notwithstanding, we’re not going to the movies like we used to. A lot of the kinds of dramas we used to buy tickets for have migrated to TV and expanded in scope, and as a result, TV’s gotten…pretty good. This year’s slate of new movies is enticing, but we’ll probably be fine if we sit at home and catch up on new seasons of Euphoria, Outlander, Atlanta, and Bridgerton, instead.

Those returning shows are all known quantities, and popular for good reasons, but it’s fun to catch the next big thing before it hits. In that spirit, we’ve rounded up some of the most promising shows debuting in 2022, whether because they have appealing premises and stars, come from impressive behind-the-scenes talent, or are generally buzzy enough to inspire curiosity. Not all of them are guaranteed to hit, but at least a handful of them will undoubtedly become this year’s answer to Succession or Schitt’s Creek.

(Streaming networks are particularly reluctant to offer up release dates too far in advance, so the shows that are expected this year but that don’t have firm spots are arranged together at the end.)

Naomi (Jan. 11)

Yes, it’s another DC-related CW show, but this one’s next-level in terms of pedigree: It’s being developed and produced by the great Ava DuVernay (Selma). It should feel fresh, too, following a comic book character not quite three years old. Kaci Walfall stars as Naomi McDuffie, who gradually discovers she has an origin story to rival that of any superhero, setting her off on a journey of discovery.

Where to watch: Binge

Peacemaker (Jan. 13)

I don’t know that we need another superhero show, but this R-rated spinoff of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad looks like it’ll be a bit wilder, funnier, and more violent than most — HBO Max’s answer to Prime Video’s The Boys, maybe, or a tongue-in-cheek version of that show-within-a show from Watchmen.

Where to watch: Binge

Wolf Like Me (Jan. 13)

There have been some decent early reviews for this horror-infused romance starring Josh Gad as the father of a troubled 11-year-old daughter, and Isla Fisher as the woman who they welcome into their lives, but who turns out to have a dark secret (presumably telegraphed by the series’ title).

Where to watch: Stan

Archive 81 (January 14)

The idea of a series loosely based on a podcast isn’t entirely promising, successful examples like Prime Video’s Homecoming aside, but this supernatural thriller, which follows a video archivist who gets pulled into a conspiracy involving some creepy old footage and a cult leader, seems poised to offer some spooky fun. It’s also got impressive talent behind the scenes, including showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys), director Rebecca Thomas (Stranger Things), and executive producer James Wan.

Where to watch: Netflix

As We See It (Jan. 21)

Prime Video is planning a big global rollout for this new series about four roommates on the autism spectrum, so let’s hope it’s a winner. We could certainly use more (good) shows) about neurodivergent characters.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Pam & Tommy (Feb. 2)

Lily James and Sebastian Stan play the title couple, dramatizing the tumultuous marriage and the celebrity sex tape watched ‘round the world. It could be trash, or a lot of fun, or (probably) trashy and a lot of fun

Where to watch: Disney+

Inventing Anna (Feb. 11)

TV’s reigning monarch Shonda Rhimes is back with this drama about the real-life Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, a Russian émigré who posed as a wealthy German heiress and eventually scammed New York City’s wealthy elite out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Hero or villain? We’ll see. (Hero.)

Where to watch: Netflix

Bel-Air (Feb. 13)

Jabari Banks takes over the lead from Will Smith in the Fresh Prince reboot, which is reinventing the concept as an hour-long drama — which is maybe not as weird an idea as it sounds (hey, if Riverdale can mutate Archie comics into teen Twin Peaks…). If done right, there’s a lot to explore in the story of a poor Black kid from West Philly who finds himself ripped out of his element and living with his ultra-wealthy relatives. The show is debuting on Super Bowl Sunday and the network has already committed to two seasons, so there seems to be a lot of confidence in this one.

Where to watch: Stan

1899 (March 31)

The great science fiction/horror series Dark is done, but creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar will return with something newer (and maybe weirder) later this year. This is the story of a group of immigrants on a ship from London to New York who come across another migrant ship…with nightmarish consequences. If it’s anything like their previous series, any synopsis is just the tip of the iceberg.

Where to watch: Netflix

Andor (TBD)

The future of Star Wars is maybe on TV now? No movies are in any clear stage of development, so it looks like we’ll all just be hanging out on Disney+ for a fix. Andor serves as a prequel to Rogue One, developing the backstory for Diego Luna’s conflicted character from that film. The franchise’s prequel entries have been a mixed bag to say the least, but this looks promising — more Clone Wars than Attack of the Clones.

Where to watch: Disney+

The Midnight Club (TBD)

Mike Flanagan’s series of haunting, deranged, impressive poignant horror series for Netflix (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass) have all been fascinating journeys into the dark. This newest, based on a Christopher Pike novel, involves a group of terminally ill teenagers who promise each other that they’ll communicate with the others from beyond the grave. As you might expect, spooky things start to happen after one of them dies.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ms. Marvel (TBD)

Muslim-American teenager Kamala Khan was one of Marvel’s biggest breakout comic book characters of the last decade or so, and expectations for her show are justifiably high. Should be fun, and Disney/Marvel seems confident it will hit — Kamala is poised to play a major role in the 2023 Captain Marvel sequel/spinoff The Marvels.

Where to watch: Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi (TBD)

We were previously led to believe Obi-Wan spent all those year changing out in the desert tending his sand patch on Tatooine. Apparently not! Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return as the beloved master and his less-beloved apprentice in this Disney+ prequel.

Where to watch: Disney+

The Sandman (TBD)

Neil Gaiman’s magnum opus has had a long, winding road to the screen (first the big, now the small) over the course of decades, but everything we’ve seen so far looks incredibly promising.

Where to watch: Netflix