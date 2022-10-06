Home Speakers That Will Improve Your Music Playback

There are many ways to make the most of your music, but if your home speakers haven’t had an upgrade since the Beatles’ White Album, it may be time to invest in a new sound system to completely amplify your jam sessions. With superior audio and smart functionality on the market, this selection of home speaker choices is sure to impress everyone, from the casual Spotify listener to the absolute vinyl purist.

It’s never been easier to access music on demand with the wide variety of streaming services on tap. But of course, there’s also the argument that you should buy your music instead of subscribing to it.

Either way, music deserves to be heard properly, not through the cheapest set of speakers your local variety store had on sale back in 2003. That’s where an upgrade to your home’s speaker setup comes into play. Whether you want something with lots of volume for your next summer pool party or a more discrete system if your tastes run to a more subtle sound, we’ve rounded up some of the best choices for every budget.

The best home speakers

Amazon Echo Dot

What if you’ve got some classic, great sounding home speakers but no way to get your music to them? That’s where the Amazon Echo Dot comes into its own, providing a simple way to add Amazon’s Echo assistant to just about any other speaker. It’s also a speaker in its own right, but not one that’s going to do your music listening aspirations any favours. But for this price, making any other speaker smart is well worth it regardless.

Where to buy: Amazon ($59) | eBay ($35.99) | Kogan ($52.68)

Anker Soundcore Mini Wireless Speaker

This lil pocket rocket will have you able to blast tunes wherever, whenever. With its ultra-portable compact size, you can literally chuck it in your beach bag for a wave-side party or even bump some songs while you’re in the shower. This wireless speaker also boasts Anker battery technology which supplies 15 hours of continuous audio on a single charge. How’s that for beats on a budget?

Where to buy: Amazon ($39.99) | eBay ($33.99)

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Ultimate Ears has a reputation for great audio quality wireless speakers. And to make matters sweeter, this bad boy’s sale price means you won’t break the bank while trying to get your fix of audio oomph. Reviewers say this small but powerful speaker is great for rich sounds and solid battery life. It also comes in five different colours, including lagoon blue, sunset red, ultraviolet purple, night black and more.

Where to buy: Amazon ($145) | Catch ($157) | eBay ($145) | Ultimate Ears ($229.95)

Klipsch R-41M Powerful Detailed Bookshelf Home Speaker

Klipsch’s Bookshelf Speakers are highly regarded by online reviewers for their build quality and clean stereo sound at an affordable price point, given their premium quality. If you’re in the market for a bookshelf style speaker to improve your home music playback, these are the pair to buy.

Where to buy: Amazon ($519.34)

Yamaha SR-B20A Soundbar with Built-In Dual Subwoofer

Soundbars are more traditionally associated with TV and movie viewing. Still, the Yamaha soundbar is also a prime choice to be the centre of your music playback, with Bluetooth connectivity and your pick of more music sources than you could listen to in a lifetime.

Where to buy: Amazon ($198) | eBay ($298) | The Good Guys ($299)

KEF Q750 Floorstanding Audio Speaker

If you’re after a setup based around floor standing home speakers, consider the KEF Q750, a well built and highly regarded speaker array that uses a low-distortion inductor and damped tweeter loading tube to deliver audiophile-quality sound.

Where to buy: Amazon ($1,397.50)

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon and eBay.