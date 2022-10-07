How to Use Your Heart Rate to Get Better Fitness Results

Your heart rate is a pretty key element when it comes to workout routines. For many of us, it’s how we measure how hard we’re working. And while certainly, a higher heart rate (within a safe range) does generally indicate your workout is pushing you harder, it’s not always as straightforward as that. In fact, there are times when it’s much better for you to bring your heart rate down in order to achieve good results.

Fitness franchise BFT has designed 13 different training programs that are all centred on monitoring heart rates and using them to work out more effectively. So, we chatted with the team behind the company to see what the benefit of that is.

Why heart rate goals need to vary in exercise

The BFT team shared with Lifehacker Australia that, in a nutshell, you need to consider the kind of workout you’re doing and the goals you have attached to it in order to know where your heart rate should sit.

“Traditionally, heart rate monitors only reward high heart rates, but what if you are doing a strength training day or a low-intensity day? Your heart rate monitor won’t be much help to you if it can’t measure your goal vs. your heart rate,” they explained.

For BFT’s training programs, an expert has gone in and worked out the heart rate zone you should ideally be working in for each specific workout style.

“The idea is that you need to get your heart rate into the prescribed zone and try to stay there for the duration of the exercise. In the breaks, you then need to learn how to reduce your heart rate to help you recover enough to put in the right amount of effort for the next set,” they said.

It’s important to note, however, that your goal heart rate is personal to you.

“Your target heart rate will be relative to your own max heart rate – working in percentages rather than BPM, for a more personalised approach to your training.”

There are a number of ways to find out your max heart rate, including fitness tests. But if you’re unsure of this, you can always chat with a health professional to get some guidance on what is best for your body.

Once you know the parameters you should be working within while training, you can then begin aiming for heart rate goals that suit the style of workout you’re doing.

“For example, a strength session with a high rep, low volume workout will have a different prescription for a strength workout with a high volume, low rep workout,” the BFT team explained.

And when you’re taking breaks, you want to allow your body time to effectively recover so that you have the stamina to take on the next set at full capacity, too.

In short, aiming for the highest heart rate at all times simply isn’t conducive to growth in a fitness environment and can even lead to “burnout or injury”. No, thanks.

On the other end, if you tailor your heart rate goals to suit different workout styles, you’ll be better positioned to achieve goals and get through your sessions feeling strong and healthy.

Just be sure to work closely with a fitness or health professional when taking on a new fitness routine for the first time to be sure you’re looking after your body the best way possible.