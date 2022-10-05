8 Golf Gift Ideas That Are a Hole in One

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you know someone who loves spending their free time playing on the back nine, or they’ve just started out and are looking to bump up their game, there’s a wide range of golf tools and accessories currently available that make for great gift ideas.

From swing trainers to indoor putting greens to a golf watch that will give you real-time course information, these gifts are a good way to bring a more professional aesthetic to their golf game or help train their skills while off the course.

From novice to obsessed, these gift ideas will appeal to golf fans of any level.

The best golf gifts for tools and accessories

PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer

If they love a good putt, or if they struggle a bit with their short game, then the PuttOUs Pressure Putt Trainer could make for a great present. With a curved body designed to replicate putting into a real hole, it’s a handy tool that will improve their putting skills in no time.

Where to buy PuttOUT Pressure Putt Trainer: Catch ($64.14) | eBay ($49.95) | Rebel Sport ($49.99)

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls (One Dozen)

You can never have enough golf balls, and there’s a good reason why Callaway is one of the must-trusted golfing brands. Their Chrome Soft balls offer tour-proven performance, giving you high-launch and low spin off the tee. No matter what tier of player you’re buying for, a new set of balls is always a reliable golf gift.

Where to buy Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls: Catch ($79.95) | eBay ($79.95) | Rebel Sport ($74.99)

Under Armour Performance Polo 2.0

This upgraded version of Under Armour’s classic polo will keep you both feeling and looking sharp while on the course. Made from a lightweight, breathable material, this polo is designed for comfort, keeping the wearer cool while performing.

Where to buy Under Armour Performance Polo 2.0: Catch ($55.99) | Rebel Sport ($69.99) | Under Armour ($70)

Golf Green Putting Trainer

If you can’t go to the golf course, then why not bring the golf course to you? This indoor putting green will let your golf-obsessed friend work on their stroke at any time of the day. The automatic ball return means they can keep playing without interruption. The two holes are smaller than standard, so they really need to be precise with their putts.

Where to buy Golf Green Putting Trainer: Amazon Australia ($78.88) | Catch ($49.97) | eBay ($58.99)

SKLZ Gold Flex 48″ Trainer

The Gold Flex is a simple but handy tool for working on your swing. Repeated use will help to strengthen your swinging muscles while also improving your swing tempo and flexibility. It also makes for a good pre-game warm-up routine.

Where to buy SKLZ Gold Flex 48″ Trainer: Amazon Australia ($69.95) | Catch ($69.95) | eBay ($109.95)

Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch

Garmin’s Approach S10 is a small but incredibly handy golf watch. It tracks the wearer’s location and comes preloaded with over 41,000 international golf courses, meaning that you can see real-time distances and hazard locations no matter where you are on the course. With the S10, you’ll never come up short on a hole again.

Where to buy Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch: Catch ($248.95) | eBay ($220.50)

Personalised Golf Accessories Set, $54.99

This personalised, silver-plated set includes three tees, a divot tool and a ball marker, which can be engraved with their name and initials.

Where to buy Personalised Golf Accessories Set: HardToFind ($54.99)

Kayo Sports Subscription, $25/mth

If you’re buying a gift for someone who is more into watching golf instead of playing it, a Kayo subscription might be more up their alley. Kayo is a streaming service dedicated to sports, which will let you watch games live, while also giving you on-demand access to content from Fox Sports, ESPN, beIN Sports, and Racing.com.

Kayo offers a free 14-day trial with a no lock-in contract, so if you aren’t sure about committing to the service, you can at least give it a test run.

Where to buy Kayo Sports Subscription: Kayo ($25/month)