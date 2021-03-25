This TikTok Legend Has Hacked the Iconic Sizzler Cheese Toast Recipe With an Air Fryer

We all know that one of the highlights (if not the highlight) of going to Sizzler was the cheese toast. The buttery, parmesan-soaked bread was intended to be an appetiser, but most of us would take it as a main course and dessert.

Sadly, no Sizzlers are left in Australia, so that means no more cheese toast.

The restaurant did give the Australian people the greatest going away present by releasing the official cheese toast recipe last year. But TikTok has a way to level up your cheese toast game.

TikTok’s air fryer cheese toast

This TikTok hack comes courtesy of Air Fryer Guy. As his name suggests, this recipe bakes sizzler bread in the air fryer and it looks downright delicious.

Looks a hell of a lot like Sizzler cheese toast right?

The video has over 220,000 views at the time of writing, so he’s definitely doing something right.

How to make Sizzler bread in an air fryer

This video is simple enough to follow, but instead of instructions and ingredient portions, Air Fryer Guy graces us with one of his classic jingles. It’s a joy to listen to, but if you’d like the recipe we’ve also written out the directions for you.

Cut a loaf of white bread into thick slices. Crush butter in a bowl with a fork. Add parmesan cheese to the bowl and mix butter and cheese until it is soft and spreadable. Spread the butter/cheese mixture onto both sides of your slice of bread. Place your bread into an air fryer at 200°C. Air fryer that bread for about 5-7 minutes, flipping in the middle of cooking. Remove from air fryer for delicious golden cheese bread.

This should hopefully fill the Sizzler-shaped void in your heart or at least give you a very nice new cheese toastie recipe.

