New to Serums? Boost Lab’s 20% Off Serum Sale Is the Perfect Time to Give It a Go

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve only just realised that summer is less than a month away now, and you need to get what’s left of your dry, scaly winter skin in order before beach season (so you can rock the ultimate seaside dewy glow), we’ve got one answer for you and one answer only — it’s time to invest in a serum or two.

READ MORE These 7 Hydrating Serums Actually Work

Whether you’re a skincare newbie who has absolutely no idea where to start (pssst, this yarn will help you) or a seasoned serum user who is just looking to top up your empties — we’ve got good news. Our friends over at Boost Lab are offering a cheeky 20% off their serum range for Spring. All you have to do is pump in the code ‘SPRING20’ at the checkout to get your hands on some of their goodies for less.

Depending on your personal skin concerns, here’s what we recommend:

Give your dark circles and dry, puffy eyes some TLC with this rejuvenating reset serum. All you have to do is pop it on after cleansing, but before all your finishing moisturisers for optimal impact. With 4.7 stars based on 141 reviews, it’s worth checking out.

Where to buy: Boost Lab ($23.96 with code ‘SPRING20’)

That plump, dewy skin you’re after for all that bare-faced beach time this summer? This hydrating godsend will get you there while keeping any dryness at bay. Pair this baby with a nice, light moisturiser for optimal hydration and glow.

Where to buy: Boost Lab ($23.96 with code ‘SPRING20’)

When I was a rookie skincare girly, this Boost Lab vitamin c serum was one of the first products I tried (after moving on from the St. Ives cleanser that shall not be named). Not only did I find it so easy to add to my daily routine, but it really elevated my tired skin (courtesy of all the late nights watching Sex & The City). Jam-packed with vitamin C and niacinamide, this is one of your best bets for radiant, glowy skin for summer.

Where to buy: Boost Lab ($23.96 with code ‘SPRING20’)

Concentrated with active peptides and a complex carbohydrate blend. This anti-aging serum helps control multiple signs of ageing, reduces the appearance of crow’s feet and fine lines and provides deep and long-term hydration. You can thank us later for this ultimate game-changer.

Where to buy: Boost Lab ($23.96 with code ‘SPRING20’)

Acne and scarring was the bane of my existence in my teen years, which is why I wish this serum had existed when I was a youngster.

Designed as an oil-free concoction aimed at delivering an intensive Vitamin B3 concentrate, this bottle of liquid gold will help reduce skin blemishes, acne, enlarged pores, redness and oily skin, but The serum also forms an invisible, breathable shield to protect your skin from all the other nasties you might encounter as you face the day.

Where to buy: Boost Lab ($23.96 with code ‘SPRING20’)

Interested in some of the best skincare in Australia? You can check out the rest of Boost Lab’s serum range here. But, be quick! This offer ends October 25.

Please also note: in order for this discount to work, you must purchase each serum singularly – bundles and packs are not included.