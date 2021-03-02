9 Skincare Products to Protect Against Blue Light

We all know that spending too much time in front of the TV, computers and our phones isn’t good for us. There’s the downsides we’re all well aware of like eye strain, headaches and sleep problems, but did you know it can have a detrimental impact on your skin, too? Yep, those pesky rays being emitted from your devices is known as blue light and it’s not your friend. Luckily, the beauty industry has already developed a solution to the problem – enter, blue light skincare products.

What is blue light?

Without getting too technical, blue light is one of several colours in the visible light spectrum. It’s a high energy, short wavelength light which we’re actually exposed to from the sun. We also get a significant hit from our phone and laptop screens and indoor lighting (things we spend a lot of time exposed to).

In small doses, blue light can help to you raise your mood, boost alertness, help memory and improve attention span. But too much of it, particularly at night, can be detrimental to your health. Blue light exposure has been associated with visible signs of ageing like dark spots, pigmentation and the breakdown of collagen.

How can you protect yourself against it?

While research into just how much blue light negatively impacts our skin is still ongoing, it doesn’t look great so far. One small, peer-reviewed study of the effects of blue light on the skin, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology in 2010, found that exposing skin to the amount of blue light we get from the sun caused more pigment, redness, and swelling than when the same person’s skin was exposed to comparable levels of UVA rays. Ten years later and this study is still being referenced by dermatologists to highlight the negative impact of blue light.

With most things regarding your health, it’s better to be safe than sorry, so investing in a few skincare products which combat the effects of blue light won’t do you any harm. Given that blue light causes free radical damage (brown spots/pigmentation etc), it’s important to create a skincare routine which protects and revitalises your skin.

The first thing to do is grab a protective sunscreen with iron oxide and antioxidants listed in the ingredients. These will help to protect your skin from blue light throughout the day, particularly if you work a desk job. Then, you’ll want to invest in a serum packed with more antioxidants like vitamin C to replenish the nutrients that blue light sucks out.

Best blue light skincare products

If you’re considering throwing your phone and laptop into the ocean after reading all this – don’t panic. Below, we’ve listed 9 handy products that’ll help to shield your skin from blue light and maintain its youthful appearance.

No B.S. Skin Care Face Moisturiser With SPF 20, $59

As the name suggests, there’s no nasties in this product so if you’re looking for a clean moisturiser to shield your skin – this is the one for you. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and green tea which nourish your skin while protecting it from harmful UV rays, environmental stressors and blue light.

Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Day Moisturiser, $108

This sunscreen is a cut above the rest when it comes to protecting your skin against blue light. This mineral screen offers UVA and UVB protection and is specially formulated to protect against blue light, pollution and infrared radiation.

La Roche-Posay Redermic Pure Vitamin C10 Anti-Ageing Serum, $59.49

This vitamin C serum is a favourite for its highly effective ingredients which work to improve the skins texture and tone. One of the most important elements of combatting the effects of blue light is to replenish the skin with essential nutrients like vitamin C. This helps to reduce the damaging effects of blue light. This product is on par with SkinCeuticals iconic C E Ferulic Serum and comes in at a fraction of the price – it’s a no brainer.

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, $138.39

While it technically falls into the makeup category, this product has been formulated with a protective serum as well. It’ll shield your skin from UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light and infrared rays – talk about a multitasker. Hyaluronic acid, squalane, and niacinamide will also work hydrate, even out and soften the skin.

Chantecaille Blue Light Protection Hyaluronic Serum, $270.95

Crafted in Switzerland with high-quality botanicals, this serum gives your skin a big dose of hydration while protecting from blue light. Hyaluronic acid and nasturtium flower work to illuminate your skin while creating a barrier against harmful environmental factors.

endota Blue Light Defence HydroMist, $45

This trusty facial spray is great when you’re on the go and looking to shield your skin from blue light radiation and environmental pollutants. Its active formula contains lutein carotenoid which is clinically proven to protect against the damaging effects of blue light stress and hyperpigmentation. You can spritz it over your makeup throughout the day to keep your skin fresh and protected.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Pollution Drops, $207

It’s all in the name with this product. These anti-pollution drops are a lightweight, daily skin defence which shield against daily pollution and blue light. It’s an innovative, antioxidant serum that can be easily incorporated into your existing skincare routine to combat signs of digital ageing.

Derma E Purify + Shield Blue Light Shield Concentrated Serum, $29.95

If you’re looking for a serum with the sole purpose of blue light protection – this is the one to choose. This highly concentrated blend is rich in moisturising antioxidants and purifying ingredients to protect you from harmful rays. It’s also 100% vegan to boot.

Project E Beauty Skin Rejuvenation Photon Mask, $169.99

One of the worst effects of blue light exposure is its ability to cause the appearance of wrinkles – that’s where a photon mask comes in handy. Using photodynamic therapy, the mask works to increase blood flow and collagen production in the face (read: reverse signs of ageing). The device has 7 different colour settings with functions like fading blemishes and dark spots, wrinkle smoothing and skin cell stimulation – just pick your setting and off you go.